Liberal orthodoxy frays at the edges

I’m feeling more and more alienated from my tribe for the reasons Rosenfield outlines. Yes, I believe in rights for all, and yes, as a former library science graduate student, I am against the concept of book banning, but what ever happened to age-appropriateness of certain books?

I am so grateful to Kat Rosenfield for her June 25 Ideas piece, “If I disagree with my liberal tribe, does that make me a conservative?” She said what I have been feeling for some time now (I’m a “don’t agree, but let’s not rock the boat right now” sort of person).

I do not equate shocking the middle classes — the “Épater la bourgeoisie” rallying cry of Baudelaire and Rimbaud — with holding serious political beliefs. And the more extreme the left gets in this and other issues (and the more intolerant), the more I feel left out and the more intolerant I am of them.

Thank you to Rosenfield for her clear-eyed appraisal of where we are headed if we continue on this path. The center is not holding, and I am worried.

Cleo Messinger

Waltham





Progressivism has become a religion, not a movement, and dissent is forbidden

Re “If I disagree with my liberal tribe, does that make me a conservative?”: No, Kat Rosenfield, you are not a conservative. You are a heretic. For liberalism (now “progressivism”) is no longer a political movement. It is a religion, complete with doctrine, sin, and excommunication. Indeed, dissent is the original sin of progressivism because diversity is celebrated in everything except thought.

As those writing the new “scripture” become more radical and the ideas less able to withstand scrutiny, the need to squash dissent increases. Tolerance, once the goal, is no longer enough. One must actively promote whatever the scribes deem truth or face the consequences.

Eventually there probably will be a backlash, but it will require classic liberals, including politicians, members of the media, and others, to take the movement in a new direction. If recent history is any indication, I don’t know that the will is there.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater





The right is fighting the culture wars with fascist tactics

Kat Rosenfield discusses the angst of a self-described liberal whose position on some culture war issues seems to push her into the camp of conservatives. As she notes, some lifelong liberals can “find themselves nonconsensually categorized as far-right fascists (or the dangerous enablers thereof).”

Rosenfield’s use of the term fascist, however, reminds me of a crucial element that she has left out in her discussion of the ambiguity of the terms liberal and conservative. This element, more important than a political name tag, is the use of the democratic process to resolve the issues.

Both far-left and far-right groups at times have sought to resolve issues by imposing their minority views outside the democratic process. However, at present, it seems as if it is only those conservatives supported by — and propping up — the Republican Party who seek to settle cultural clashes while attacking voting rights, attempting to overthrow elections, and rigging the judicial systems. This is indeed fascist, not conservative.

The questions raised by the culture wars are worthy of debate. Indeed, such questions have had a long history, dating from the nation’s founding, in which rights eventually have been expanded in opposition to existing, generally accepted norms. However, these issues cannot be seen as legitimately addressed if imposed by those who do not honor democracy.

Advertisement

Hopefully, in 2024, those who support democracy, however they describe themselves, will elect as their representatives those who honestly and fairly seek to determine the will of the people. If we fail to maintain our democracy, then it will be more than our culture that is at stake.

Robert G. Bill

Quincy