Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season as the Yankees fell to Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals

The 30-year-old lefthander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader . Montgomery beat the Yankees four days later, giving up two hits over five scoreless innings.

On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits, and three walks in 6⅔ innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole on Sunday that completed a disappointing 3-3 road trip for New York.

Giovanny Gallegos relieved after Jake Bauers’ two-out RBI single in the seventh and struck out pinch-hitter Billy McKinney. Gallegos walked Oswaldo Cabrera on four pitches starting the eighth, then retired his next three batters.

New York (46-38) is 11-13 since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 2 while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

Orioles avoid first sweep

Twins closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch in the eighth inning, enabling the Orioles to stop a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory in Baltimore.

The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth.

Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran (2-3) plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.

Baltimore scored three runs with 12 hits in the series against the AL Central-leading Twins.

Royals win first series of season

Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece, and the Royals romped to a 9-1 home victory over the Dodgers to finally wrap up a series win.

The Royals had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Brady Singer (5-7) played a big part in it from the mound, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings.

The Royals took the lead off Tony Gonsolin (4-3) in the second on a single by Garcia, who also had a career-best four hits, and then knocked the righthander from the game in the fourth, when they scored three more to pull away.

Ohtani, Trout go deep

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer, and the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, in Anaheim despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.

Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the lefthander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Tigers launch five home runs

Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and the Tigers went deep five times to beat the Rockies, 14-9, in Denver.

It was the first time the Tigers hit two grand slams in a game since May 15, 2009, when Brandon Inge and Ryan Raburn cleared the bases against Oakland.

The Tigers clinched the three-game series and won for the 10th time in 17 games after starting the season 27-39. The five home runs matched the Tigers’ total from their previous four games and accounted for all 14 runs.

Phillies send Clemens down

The Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple A Leigh Valley and recalled first baseman Darick Hall. Hall hit nine homers in 41 games last season as a rookie. Clemens, son of former major leaguer Roger Clemens, hit .230 with four homers in 47 games . . . The White Sox placed righthander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Kopech is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old former Red Sox prospect is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season . . . Angels infielder Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder contusion. The team recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple A Salt Lake. Drury has played in 75 games, hitting .275 with 14 homers and 45 RBIs . . . The Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple A St. Paul. Lewis has played in 26 games this season, hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs . . . The Cardinals placed righthander Drew VerHagen on the 15-day IL with a right hip impingement and recalled lefthander JoJo Romero from Triple A Memphis. VerHagen, 32, is 4-0 with a 4.78 ERA in a team-leading 35 appearances this season.

