Dugie Time: Alex Verdugo again plays the hero in ninth as Red Sox sweep Blue Jays

In a 4-4 game, Verdugo led off against Jays closer Jordan Romano and hit a first-pitch fastball 415 feet to right field for his sixth home run.

Verdugo did it with his bat on Sunday, leading off the ninth inning with a home run as the Red Sox rallied to stun Toronto again, 5-4.

TORONTO — Alex Verdugo beat the Toronto Blue Jays with his arm in the ninth inning on Saturday, throwing out a runner at the plate to end the game.

Romano left the pitch up and over the plate and Verdugo was waiting for it.

Joe Jacques finished the game to complete a three-game sweep for the 43-42 Sox, who are undefeated in six games against the Jays this season.

Jarren Duran was 5 for 5 with four doubles and three runs scored for the Sox. The four doubles tied the team record.

Garrett Whitlock started the game for the Sox but lasted one inning because of what the team termed as “tightness” in his right elbow.

Whitlock showed no signs of injury, throwing with his usual velocity. He got two outs, allowed a home run to Brandon Belt, then finished the inning by retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a fly ball to right field.

Whitlock is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts. The righthander had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while a Yankees prospect then was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Red Sox. He is since 16-9 with a 3.36 ERA.

With Chris Sale and Tanner Houck already on the injured list, another injury in the rotation would further dim the last-place Sox’ slim playoff hopes.

The Sox used five relievers behind Whitlock. They allowed three runs over eight innings. Chris Martin (2-1) was the winner. Sox pitchers retired the final eight Jays in a row.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman went five innings and allowed two runs on seven hits. All of the damage against him was done by Duran and Rafael Devers.

Duran doubled leading off the game and scored on a two-out single by Devers. Duran doubled again in the third inning and again scored on a two-out single by Devers.

With the Sox down, 3-2, Devers and Rob Refsnyder singled leading off the sixth inning against Tim Mayza, who struck out Triston Casas before leaving the game.

Yimi Garcia struck out struggling Kiké Hernández but rookie David Hamilton drew a walk to load the bases. Connor Wong saw six pitches before striking out swinging.

In the home half of the sixth, Belt homered again, this time off Nick Pivetta, to give the Jays a 4-2 lead. He was 1 for 10 with nine strikeouts in four previous games against the Sox this season.

Justin Turner tied the game with his bat and alert base-running in the seventh inning.

Duran led off with his fourth double and scored on Turner’s single to right field. When Alex Verdugo grounded slowly to third base, Turner kept running and took third.

He scored when Guerrero threw wildly to third and the ball rolled into foul territory in left field.

Devers walked and Refsnyder singled, but Casas struck out and Hernández flied to center. Casas is hitting .203 with runners in scoring position.

The Sox are off Monday and open a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Texas.

