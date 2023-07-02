Bernhard Langer makes it a record-breaking day, wins US Senior Open for major No. 12

Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough in Stevens Point, Wis.

Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.

Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.

“It’s been very difficult ever since I won my 45th,” Langer said during the trophy presentation. “Everybody keeps talking. Wherever I play, people come up and say, ‘Make this your 46th. Make history here.’ It’s hard to get away from it. I did very well and was able to block it out and try to stay in the present. I really felt at peace today, which we don’t always.”

Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.

Advertisement

“There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago,” Langer said. “I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I’m going to keep playing. There has been the odd week when I thought, ‘What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.’ ”

Also the 2010 US Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.

Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69.

Advertisement

“It gives all of us hope, I guess, that are out here still playing that we can continue to play as good as he’s played for such a long time,” Stricker said about Langer. “It’s really impressive. I knew he wasn’t going to back off today.”

Stricker won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.

“It seemed like I had a poor nine holes in there every day, and that just ended up costing me the tournament,” Stricker said.

Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was third at 4 under after a 71.

“I was way too amped up,” Kelly said. “I was trying to be settled and calm, but I was talking more than I have all week. I was moving a little bit faster than I have all week.”

Two shots ahead of Kelly entering the round, Langer birdied the first two holes for the second straight day.

Langer added a birdie on No. 5, then rounded from a bogey on No. 6 with birdie on No. 7. He opened the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, then parred the next five before the three straight bogeys.

Fort Devens-born Brett Quigley (66) was tied for fourth at 2 under with Rob Labritz (69). Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen (71), Steven Alker (65), and Dicky Pride (69) were 1 under.

“The rough was difficult and, as many fairways as I missed, I think I did OK,” Goosen said. “I was like a cow out there, just eating cabbage the whole time.”

Advertisement

Talor Gooch stakes claim as LIV’s best with third win

Talor Gooch won his third LIV Golf League title of the year when he made a curling 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch won $4 million for the victory in Sotogrande, Spain. Along with victories in Australia and Singapore, the former Oklahoma State player has earned $13,376,583 in eight LIV events this year.

He also becomes the first player with three victories in the Saudi-funded rival league. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have two wins apiece.

DeChambeau started the third and final round with a one-shot lead and twice expanded that to two, the last time as they made the turn. Gooch caught him with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes, setting up the big finish.

Both birdied the par-5 17th, but Gooch rolled in a right-to-left breaking putt to deny DeChambeau, who closed with a 69.

Koepka closed with a 68. He started three shots behind and fell further off the pace quickly. The PGA Championship winner tried to keep in range until a bogey on the 13th hole all but ended his chances.

Gooch finished at 12-under 201.

He previously won by three shots in Australia, and then followed that up with a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia in Singapore. Gooch had not played in a month leading up to Valderrama because he was not exempt and did not enter the US Open.

Advertisement

He is in the field for the British Open in three weeks. LIV Golf moves on to its next event outside London, where the series began a year ago.

On the team side, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to lead Torque to a comfortable victory.

Long eagle helps New Zealander Hillier into Open

A 40-foot eagle putt sparked a stunning finish from New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier as he won the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, and secured his place in the British Open.

Hillier’s first European (DP World) tour title was delivered in spectacular fashion when he carded a 6-under 66 in the final round at The Belfry. His 10 under par total was two shots ahead of England’s Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe.

“I’m gobsmacked. I think it’s going to take me a while to process to be honest,” Hillier said after starting three shots off a six-way tie for the lead. “Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn’t have many chances, but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

“I didn’t think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic.”

As well as his eagle on the par-5 15th, Hillier made birdie from a fairway bunker on the 16th and had another eagle with a 6-foot putt on the par-5 17th.

“I’m not going to lie, I was definitely looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there and thinking about what it would be like to finish it off, but it’s all a bit of a blur really,” Hillier said. “It’s going to be a pretty awesome experience playing the Open again, so I can’t wait.”

Advertisement

Wilson and Wiebe also qualified for the Open, which starts on July 20 at Royal Liverpool. Wiebe, who is ranked 1,349th, had set the early clubhouse target after carding an eagle, seven birdies, and a triple bogey in his closing 66.

Wilson (71) birdied the 18th to take the final Open spot.

Stanford wins Senior LPGA thanks to four-shot swing

Angela Stanford took advantage of Trish Johnson’s late collapse Saturday at Sultan’s Run to win the Senior LPGA Championship in Jasper, Ind.

Five strokes back entering the day and four behind playing the final hole, the 45-year-old Stanford birdied the par-4 18th for a 7-under 65 and an eventual one-stroke victory over the 57-year-old Johnson.

After making four straight birdies, Johnson had a triple bogey on No. 17, and Stanford soon birdied 18 to make it a four-shot swing. Johnson bogeyed 18, missing a 12-foot par putt. The Englishwoman shot a 71.

“Not much more you can say really, just a horrendous finish,” Johnson said. “It was obviously very, very disappointing. Literally throwing the tournament away, but life goes on. There are worse things.”

Stanford finished at 10-under 206 for her first Legends Tour victory. She birdied six of the first 13 holes in the bogey-free round, and is off to California to play the US Women’s Open next week at Pebble Beach.