Kenley Jansen is headed to his fourth All-Star game as the lone Red Sox representative

Jansen was selected by the league to fulfill the rule that every team be represented in the game.

Unless one of his teammates is selected as a replacement, this will be the first year since 2015 the Sox will have only one player in the mid-summer classic, which is July 11 in Seattle.

TORONTO — Kenley Jansen was the lone Red Sox player selected for the All-Star Game, the 34-year-old closer learning Sunday morning at a team meeting that he had received the honor for the fourth time in his career.

Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida were thought by some to be worthy candidates for the last-place Sox. But neither outfielder did well in the fan voting and weren’t chosen in voting by the players.

Advertisement

“I think Alex deserves to be in the All-Star Game,” manager Alex Cora said. “Hopefully that happens.”

Jansen is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 saves in 21 chances. Through Saturday, he was fifth in the American League in saves.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Jansen picked up his 400th career save in Atlanta on May 10, a feat celebrated by his teammates after the game. His 408 saves are seventh all-time.

“It’s a testament to who he is,” Cora said. “I’m very proud of him.”

This is Jansen’s first All-Star selection since 2018 when he was a member of the Dodgers. He also was picked in 2016 and ‘17.

“I think it’s awesome. I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest with you,” said Jansen, who had made plans to spend the break in his native Curaçao. “When I heard my name, it was pretty special.”

The Sox signed Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract in December.

After utility player Brock Holt was the only All-Star in 2015, the Sox had 25 players selected from 2016-22.

That group included now former Red Sox mainstays Xander Bogaerts (four times), Mookie Betts (four times), J.D. Martinez (four times), and Nate Eovaldi (once).

Advertisement

On the shelf

The Sox were without Yoshida and Adam Duvall for Sunday’s 5-4 victory against the Blue Jays.

Duvall was feeling sick while Yoshida was still feeling the effects of being hit in the lower right leg by a 102-mile per hour pitch from Nate Pearson on Saturday.

“He’s sore, very sore,” Cora said.

Duvall has hit .154 with a .508 OPS over 19 games since returning from the injured list on June 9. He has one home run over 65 at-bats and has struck out 26 times.

The hope is both players return Tuesday.

History repeats

Saturday’s game-ending throw to the plate by Verdugo was the first time the Sox won a game in that fashion since July 5, 2011, at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays were the opponent that day, too. Down 3-0, Toronto got a two-run homer in the ninth inning by Jose Bautista off Jonathan Papelbon.

Edwin Encarnacion singled and J.P. Arencibia walked with two outs. John McDonald singled to left and Encarnacion was thrown out by Darnell McDonald, with Jason Varitek putting down the tag.

It was a close play at the plate. Then Blue Jays manager John Farrell contended Encarnacion was safe, but Major League Baseball did not have replay challenges at the time.

Varitek is now a Red Sox coach and McDonald and Papelbon are regulars on NESN’s pre-game and post-game shows. In fact, McDonald worked the post-game show on Saturday night.

Advertisement

On the run

The new rules designed to increase stolen bases by limiting how often a pitcher can throw over to first base certainly have impacted the Red Sox.

The Sox have 55 steals in 67 attempts, an 82.1 percent success rate, through 85 games. They stole 52 bases in 72 attempts all of last season, a 72.2 percent success rate.

The Sox have done well holding down steals. They have allowed 53 steals in 70 attempts (75.7). Opponents stole 102 bags in 130 attempts last season (78.4).

A big part of that has been Connor Wong throwing out 15 of 40 base stealers.

Pitching plans uncertain

The Sox haven’t set their rotation for this week other than Brayan Bello starting Wednesday . . . In a positive development for both players, John Schreiber is scheduled for 25 pitches of live batting practice Tuesday at Fenway Park against Trevor Story. Schreiber, one of the team’s most effective relievers the last two seasons, has been out since May 16 with a strained shoulder muscle. The Sox have refused to give a timetable on Story’s return from elbow surgery, but taking live batting practice is usually a step toward getting into games . . . Yu Chang had Sunday off and is scheduled to play nine innings at shortstop on Monday at New Hampshire as he continues his return from surgery on his left wrist. Pablo Reyes, out with an abdominal strain, is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday . . . The series drew 120,486 fans to Rogers Centre.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.