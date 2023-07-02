Game 85: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

That’s the task for Garrett Whitlock, who takes the ball in search of his own redemption — the righthander was shelled by the Marlins in his last outing, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and failing to escape the fifth inning.

After Alex Verdugo nailed Bo Bichette at home to seal Saturday’s win, the Red Sox can wrap up a sweep of the Blue Jays on Sunday, a big potential bounce-back after a five-game skid.

Kevin Gausman is having a very strong season for Toronto, with a 3.01 ERA; he allowed one run over six innings against the Giants last time out, striking out 12, but didn’t get any help and took the loss.

Lineups

RED SOX (42-42): Duran CF, Turner DH, Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Refsnyder LF, Casas 1B, Hernandez 2B, D. Hamilton SS, Wong C

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.50 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (45-39): Springer RF, Bichette SS, Belt DH, Guerrero Jr. 1B, Chapman 3B, Varsho LF, Merrifield 2B, Kirk C, Kiermaier CF

Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.01 ERA)

Time: 1:37 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 3-10, Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 5-22, Jarren Duran 2-7, Adam Duvall 2-4, Kiké Hernández 1-11, Rob Refsnyder 5-16, Justin Turner 7-17, Alex Verdugo 1-11, Connor Wong 0-1, Masataka Yoshida 3-3

Blue Jays vs. Whitlock: Bo Bichette 2-8, Cavan Biggio 0-2, Matt Chapman 0-4, Santiago Espinal 1-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0-4, Danny Jansen 1-1, Kevin Kiermaier 1-2, Alejandro Kirk 1-4, Whit Merrifield 0-1, George Springer 0-5

Stat of the day: Garrett Whitlock has a 0.61 ERA in 14 ⅔ innings against the Blue Jays in his career, mostly in relief.

Notes: The Red Sox have won six games in a row against the Blue Jays, after going 3-16 against Toronto last season ... The Blue Jays continue to struggle within their division; the loss dropped them to 7-19 against American League East rivals this season ... Whitlock has allowed 10 earned runs on 19 hits over 11 ⅔ innings over his past two starts. Part of the problem, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, is that Whitlock is throwing too many strikes, and opponents have adjusted their approach ... Gausman is 7-9 with a 4.48 ERA in 27 career games (22 starts) against Boston ... George Springer led off the first inning Saturday with his 12th homer of the season. It was the fourth time this season that Springer has led off the first inning with a homer and the 56th of his career, second on the all-time list to Rickey Henderson (81).

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.