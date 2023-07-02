Red Sox rotation takes another hit as Garrett Whitlock leaves game after one inning with elbow issue

Whitlock showed no signs of injury, throwing with his usual velocity. He got two outs, allowed a home run by Brandon Belt, then finished the inning by retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a fly ball to right field.

TORONTO — Garrett Whitlock lasted one inning for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, the righthander leaving the game against Toronto with what the team said was “tightness” in his elbow.

Whitlock is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while a Yankees prospect then was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the Red Sox. He is since 16-9 with a 3.36 ERA.

With Chris Sale and Tanner Houck already on the injured list and Corey Kluber also on the IL after being demoted to the bullpen, another injury in the rotation would further dim the playoff hopes of the last-place Sox.

