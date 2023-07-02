Tyler Bertuzzi signs one-year deal with Maple Leafs, so now where do things stand with the Bruins?

▪ Tyler Bertuzzi is officially off the market, having signed for one year and $5.5 million with Toronto. Any more big fish out there for the Bruins? A Sunday report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said the Bruins were interested in trading for Mark Scheifele, the Jets’ No. 1 center who scored 42 goals last season. I’m not sure the Jets and Bruins are good trade partners.

In honor of Lucic’s return, here are 17 thoughts on the state of the team:

Well, that was fun. Even if the expectations should be very low — he is a speed-challenged 12th forward who bangs bodies, not a 30-goal wrecking ball — Milan Lucic will create a buzz in the building.

▪ Like Boston, Winnipeg is stocked with defensemen and lacks high-quality centers. Before the draft, the Winnipeg Sun suggested Jake DeBrusk (entering the last year of his deal) and Brandon Carlo as targets in a Scheifele trade. That would give the Bruins an additional $2.1 million in cap space and a powerful attacker at No. 1 center, though it would hurt the Bruins’ right-side defensive depth to the point Jakub Zboril would be a regular there. Not great.

▪ Depending on how you slice it, the Bruins have somewhere around $6 million to $7 million in cap space to sign Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Jakub Lauko, the latter of whom is likely to make the team. They’d be able to add Patrice Bergeron on a $1 million deal, and kick another set of bonuses to 2024-25, when the salary cap is projected to rise by some $4 million. If Swayman and Frederic are offering discounts (perhaps with Swayman coming in around $3 million, Frederic under $2 million, and Lauko under $1 million), they could fit everyone in. Snugly.

▪ If Bergeron comes back, the Bruins look like a decent bet to make the playoffs (yes, really). They’d have Brad Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk as the top line. Perhaps James van Riemsdyk could be a rejuvenated third wheel with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Hard to complain about a third line of Lauko, Charlie Coyle, and Frederic, assuming the wingers improve a bit and Coyle doesn’t drop off. There are plenty of contenders for the fourth line. The defense and goaltending should be solid.

▪ Even without Bergeron, they could get in. With young legs, veteran experience, and a smart move or two at the trade deadline, it’s possible. Ideally, Fabian Lysell arrives with the impact of a young Pastrnak, which is to say close to 20 goals in 50 games.

▪ While the metaphorical sun is shining, keep in mind that none of the teams in the Atlantic Division, save for Buffalo, got appreciably better (and unless Devon Levi is ready to rock, the Sabres’ goaltending shouldn’t be anything special). Ottawa should be improved, especially if Joonas Korpisalo raises his level in net. The rest? Same, or worse.

▪ The strength in the East could be in the Metropolitan. The Rangers look excellent, to the point where guys like Blake Wheeler are signing on for peanuts to chase rings. The Hurricanes and Devils are Cup-quality teams.

▪ I don’t think it’s crazy if the Bruins start the season with Coyle and Zacha as their top two centers. If Frederic can play No. 3 center, it looks OK. But that’s probably the ceiling.

▪ The best-case scenario for Lucic: ultra-motivated, he trains this summer like he just watched someone punch a teammate, and gains a half-step. Beginning with a thunderous ovation against Chicago on opening night, he goes on a Nick Ritchie-like heater and flirts with 20 goals.

▪ The flip side is that Lucic might be too slow, and he washes out of the lineup by midseason. It’s difficult to see him losing steam with the fans, even if he struggles, but the “Looooooch” chorus will feel perfunctory if he can’t contribute.

▪ I’ve got him down for 12 goals (and van Riemsdyk for 20). They won’t come at a high pace, though, or far from the net.

▪ Can’t see an issue with the old-guy bets the Bruins made. Lucic ($1 million), van Riemsdyk ($1 million), and Kevin Shattenkirk ($1.05 million) can be waived and buried in Providence without impacting the salary cap. The threshold to bury a contract without penalty is $1.15 million. None of them will be blocking young players.

▪ If you were all-in with Don Sweeney loading up for a championship run last season, can you really complain about him paying for it the season after? This is a bridge year. Worry not.

▪ The Bruins should have oodles of cap space next summer, with some fantastic players currently on expiring deals. Among them: Auston Matthews (doubt he hits the market), Sebastian Aho (same), Rasmus Dahlin (same), Elias Pettersson, William Nylander, Scheifele, Teuvo Teravainen, Elias Lindholm, Anze Kopitar (old, but still useful), and Martin Necas.

▪ My ears perked when Lucic commented Saturday that Pastrnak and Marchand were “the only two guys that I played with that are still Bruins, that are still kicking around.” Lucic, who was clued into Bergeron and David Krejci’s decisions before they were announced last summer, may have intentionally omitted those two. Or, he could just be respectful of their process.

▪ Say what you will about his speed. Lucic gives the Bruins toughness they haven’t had since Kevan Miller and Zdeno Chara. People think twice about cheap stuff when he’s in the lineup. The rematch against Florida just got more fun, especially with the Panthers’ losing Radko Gudas. Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon (and Tanner Jeannot) will have a little less to say. Have to expect Lucic and Ryan Reaves (now with Toronto) will throw down. They have never scrapped before.

▪ From between the benches, Pierre McGuire would excitedly tell you that Carlo, Morgan Geekie, and Parker Wotherspoon were teammates on the 2015-16 Tri-City Americans.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.