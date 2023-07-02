Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military launched a large-scale raid in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday, and local health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed.

Israeli forces raided what the military described as a “unified command center” for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, but did not immediately provide further details.

Israeli media said the military also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel’s open-ended occupation slowly fizzled.