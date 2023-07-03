This week’s TV: The history of Black television, fireworks, and the Alan Arkin method

Alan Arkin died at 89 on Friday, and while he leaves behind a remarkable and long list of roles , the first thing I thought about when I heard the news was Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” On the three-season series about mortality and friendship, he played Norman, best friend to Michael Douglas’s Sandy, and he was a marvel of cantankerousness.

He was perfect in the role — cranky, wise, and, when called for in the script, dramatic. (Check out these highlights.) In Arkin’s hands, Norman managed to remain endearing no matter how grumpy he got. It was the kind of performance that was the result of many decades as a working actor and a lifetime as a human being. You felt as though you were watching Arkin be Arkin, easily forgetting all the skill and experience that goes into such a lived-in performance.

I remember hearing Douglas in an interview saying that, before “The Kominsky Method,” he and Arkin didn’t know each other well. I was thrown, because their onscreen rapport in “Kominsky” was so natural and effortless that I’d assumed they were old pals in real life. Their exchanges about the demoralizing side of aging and the struggles of grieving were memorable. They were a classic TV comedy team, in the manner of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on “Grace and Frankie.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. You want fireworks? Here are some options for Tuesday night. NBC is airing “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” at 8 p.m. Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall will anchor the coverage of Manhattan’s annual display with performers including Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, and Jelly Roll. PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth,” at 8 p.m. on GBH 2, will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, and performers will include Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Renée Fleming, the Broadway cast of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” and the Muppets. And “The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular” on the Esplanade will start at 8 p.m., and it will be streamed on Bloomberg.com, the Bloomberg apps, and aired on WHDH-TV. En Vogue will perform, and Keith Lockhart and the Pops will finish off the night with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and the annual fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Justina Machado and Alejandro Hernandez in "The Horror of Delores Roach." Courtesy of Prime Video/Courtesy of Prime Vdieo

2. The premise of “The Horror of Dolores Roach” sounds a tad like Tracy Morgan’s “The Last O.G.,” but with some disturbingly grotesque twists. Justina Machado stars in this adaptation of a play and podcast as an ex-con who returns to her now-gentrified New York neighborhood after 16 years. Her boyfriend and her family are gone, so she stays with an old friend and they come up with an offbeat money-making plan. With shades of “Sweeney Todd,” the official description says it all: “A macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.” The series premieres Friday on Amazon. The trailer is here.

3. CNN is launching a five-part docuseries on Sunday at 9 p.m. Called “See It Loud: The History of Black Television,” it will trace the struggle for Black representation on TV and celebrate the achievements of Black actors and creators over the decades, including a look back at “The Jeffersons” and “Roots.” Those interviewed include Anika Noni Rose, Debbie Allen, Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Mo’Nique, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, and Vivica A. Fox.

4. PBS is premiering a six-part science-travel docuseries called “Human Footprint” (trailer here). Premiering Wednesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2, it’s about how the human population is transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the world exploring the ways we’ve dominated the land, sky, and seas. The original score is by hip-hop and jazz producer Adrian Younge.

5. The three-part docuseries “The Ashley Madison Affair” — I love the title — looks into the rise and fall of the notorious platform. When Internet dating first took off in the early 2000s, Ashley Madison was made for those seeking extramarital affairs. Whoops: There was a data breach in 2015, and the hackers demanded, “Shut down Ashley Madison immediately (or) we will release all customer records, profiles, sexual fantasies . . . real names and addresses.” The company stayed open, and the hackers released gigabytes of user info with disastrous consequences for site members. The series — trailer here — premieres Friday on Hulu.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Kevin Hart: Reality Check” A stand-up special. Peacock, Thursday

“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” A docuseries about the murderer of gay men in New York in the 1990s. HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“WHAM” A documentary about the 1980s pop duo. Netflix, Wednesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Bear” The show returns with a strong second season. Hulu

“The Full Monty” A warm return to the struggling community of Sheffield. Hulu

“The Crowded Room” A portrait of mental illness starring Tom Holland. Apple TV+

“Never Have I Ever” Devi’s high school career ends in the final season. Netflix

“A Small Light” Anne Frank’s story through the eyes of those who helped her. Disney+, Hulu

“The Great” A strong third season of the smart, irreverent, and bawdy period series. Hulu

“Class of ‘09″ An overly complex FBI thriller. Hulu

“Somebody Somewhere” Season two is a warm, low-key paean to friendship. HBO

“Tom Jones” A breezy Henry Fielding four-part adaptation on PBS’s “Masterpiece.” GBH 2

“The Other Two” Season three of this send-up of the entertainment biz shines. HBO Max

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.