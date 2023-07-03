US Air Guitar competition brings metal, mullets, and mayhem to Everett

“With air guitar, there are those who get it and those who don’t,” said Mike Lovely, a former world champion from Plymouth who has been competing for 14 years. He organized and emceed Friday’s contest, where 15 zealous would-be rock stars faced off for a chance to advance to the nationals.

Yes, it’s a real thing. There are rules, judging criteria, rookies, vets, props, costumes, trading cards, and vengeance. This year, the Boston qualifier for the 27th world competition was held at the Everett brewery.

EVERETT — By closing time Friday, the floor of Bone Up Brewing Co. was covered in spilled beer, neon-orange cheeseballs, and drops of blood (both real and fake). These are the signs of a successful US Air Guitar competition.

Advertisement

For those who don’t get it, here’s an air guitar how-to guide based on what unfolded at Bone Up Brewing Co.

For competitors, a stage name is imperative.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Puns are very important with the names,” Lovely said. He performs as OpRock. His dad, as PopRock. “You try to come up with something that you can put ‘air’ in, ‘shredding’ in, ‘slamming’ in, ‘rocking’ in. Just anything metal.”

Emcee Michael Lovely — stage name OpRock — warms up the crowd at the US Air Guitar regional competition at Bone Up Brewing Co. in Everett. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The lineup on Friday included Air2D2, Filthy Fingers, Mommy Salami, Georgia Lunch, and Captain Airhab.

Costumes and props are encouraged, costume changes even more so, and tear-away clothing — to reveal a beer belly or a second, even crazier shirt — is ideal. Competitors wear mullet wigs, fishnet tank tops, leather and jean vests, and leopard-print leggings. The longer one’s hair, the better for whipping back and forth. Some seasoned performers, like Brittany “Georgia Lunch” Diaz, arrive with foam kneepads for protection.

Injuries are not unheard of. In 2017, Li Quinlan, who was a spectator this year, tore their ACL after slipping on a mixture of fake blood and bubble machine liquid. They performed the next round from a chair. In 2008, a performance stunt at a Brooklyn show caused Bettie B. Goode to lose her toe. At the end of some competitions, an award in her name is given to the guitarist with the gnarliest injury.

Advertisement

Every competition has two rounds, scored on a scale of 4.0 to 6.0. The top five scorers from the first round move to the second, and the highest combined scorer is crowned the winner.

Judging is based on technical ability, stage presence, and “airness.” The first is what Lovely calls “the illusion.” It’s based on whether your movements line up with the sounds from your track. Stage presence is about how you embrace your alter-ego and work the crowd. According to Lovely, airness is “je ne sais quoi.”

“It’s something that you can’t explain but you’ll know it when you see it,” he said.

EVERETT, MA - 6/30/2023 From left: Judges Greg Marquis, Alaina Stamatis, and Jared Kiraly rate a performance. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The only rules are that the competitor must be alone on stage and their guitar must be imaginary (it can’t be a prop). Before the show starts, competitors draw numbers from a bucket to decide their order.

“You want to go towards the end when the judges have had more beer,” said Matt “Captain Airhab” LeBel.

LeBel, who plays an actual guitar in a band called the Guilloteenagers, was introduced at the show as “the face of Boston air guitar.” He’s competed for 14 years, organized shows, and emceed. He’s never won but doesn’t care.

Advertisement

“It’s like a big reunion every year,” he said. “It’s a really big, supportive, tight-knit community.”

To “get the air circulating,” Lovely kicked off Friday’s show with a performance to the tune of Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” Though he wasn’t competing, he wanted to warm up the crowd — 100 people who sat at picnic tables or stood in the outdoor beer garden drinking “The Airness,” a specialty beer the brewery created for the event. (For every can sold, the brewery donated $1 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.)

“If you thought that was weird, it’s gonna get a whole lot weirder,” he said.

Mike Tarara — a.k.a. Filthy Fingers — plays an air guitar solo during the grand finale performance. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The first round saw competitors’ spin moves, floor work, behind-the-back play, tongue play, stage jumps, and beer spit-takes. At the end of each performance, while holding up their scores, the three judges appraised the performers with comments like “My fingers hurt just looking at you,” or “If any of you were wondering what airness looks like, that was it.” The audience identified Jared Kiraly, three-time judge and owner of the brewery, as the Simon Cowell of the group.

“I tend to focus a fair amount on technical skill,” he said. “Judges will get cheering, booing, and maybe some heckling, but you just have to stick to your guns.”

Scores seemed to improve when competitors chose a song people were familiar with, bribed the judges with beer or cheeseballs, or paraded through the venue.

“You’ll get people who think this is gonna be stupid,” LeBel said. “But once the show actually starts it’s impossible not to get into it.”

Advertisement

In the second round, the audience chose the songs. Picks included a metal cover of the “Power Rangers” theme song performed by Yvonne “Mommy Salami” Blamco and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” performed by Georgia Lunch.

Yvonne Blamco — stage name Mommy Salami — waves to the crowd. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Scores among the five finalists were close, but Georgia Lunch prevailed. She’ll go to Denver on July 15 for the nationals, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The night ended with a grand finale performed to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” where competitors, audience members, judges, and organizers were invited onstage to rock out together. They took turns spinning around on the floor and pretending to all play one massive air guitar.

“All these people get it,” Lovely shouted over the music. “They see the fun in it, they’re inclusive, they know how to take it seriously and make it funny. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it still blows my mind.”

Nicole Kagan can be reached at nicole.kagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicolekagan_.