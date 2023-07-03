Air traffic nationwide has rebounded to prepandemic levels, but Logan Airport is still falling short

But as Logan wrapped up its past fiscal year in June, Massport chief executive Lisa Wieland reports traffic is still down by about 5 percent from the heady days before COVID when it seemed business at Logan would just keep climbing toward the sky. As Logan enters the busy summer season of July and August, she expects traffic to still be off by about 5 percent.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, reports passenger numbers nationwide are basically back to 2019 levels after plunging during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s going to take another year or two for Logan Airport to reach cruising altitude.

Advertisement

In the 12-month period ended in May, Logan’s passenger count of about 39 million was 6.9 percent below the record levels of 2018-2019, when nearly 42 million passengers traveled through the airport. That said, Logan is still notching double-digit gains each month compared to last year. (Massport doesn’t yet have June data.) In comparison, the airline trade group reported that traffic across 440 US airports was down only 2.6 percent from four years ago. And chief economist John Heimlich said passenger numbers are now about what they were four years ago, and will likely continue to match or exceed 2019 levels through the summer.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Wieland doesn’t sound particularly worried about Logan, though.

Logan has come a long way since the quiet, early days of the pandemic when airlines suspended flights, people stayed home, and the annual passenger count dropped under 13 million. Air travel fell more sharply in Boston than the nation as a whole in part because of the relatively strict shutdown rules in Massachusetts, and Wieland had to make significant cuts to operations and construction plans to balance the books — even with an infusion of federal recovery funds.

“I think the recovery is consistent with what we expected to happen,” Wieland said. “We’re not going to be back this [fiscal] year . . . We’re still not returning to 2019 levels until 2024 or 2025.”

Advertisement

Wieland said some flights out of Logan that were once daily now run just a few times a week, and nonstops to Beijing and Shanghai that were cut early in the pandemic have still not been restored.

Heimlich, the airline economist, points to a few other factors that could be at play. Logan was jam-packed with travelers in 2019, making that record-setting year a difficult threshold to clear. “Airports that were just growing really fast and were filled to the gills would have what we would call ‘tougher comps,’” he said.

Heimlich also noted that Boston depends heavily on corporate travel, which still has not rebounded. (Wieland estimates the prepandemic mix at Logan was 60 percent leisure and 40 percent business, and that ratio is more like 70-30 today.) And there have been many layoffs in the tech sector, which has a big presence in Greater Boston, keeping a lid on expense accounts.

Relocations could also be playing a role. Massachusetts lost more than 100,000 people to other states during the pandemic, ranking it among the top five states for net outmigration.

“There’s a reason places like Sarasota, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Nashville are growing through the roof and getting more and more air service,” Heimlich said.

One bright spot for Logan: Delta’s ambitions to dominate in Boston are back on track after getting sidelined by the pandemic. Market leader JetBlue remained the number one airline at Logan through May, based on passengers carried and number of flights. But Delta is on track to surpass JetBlue by number of flights as the Atlanta-based airline adds more at Logan for this summer season, Massport confirms, totaling more than 150 peak-day departures.

Advertisement

“Delta is proud to stand alone as the only one of the major carriers at Logan to not only [have] fully restored capacity . . . back to 2019 levels, but having added beyond that level,” Delta spokesman Drake Castañeda said.

From Heimlich’s perspective, the jet stream is at Logan’s back: As international travel, particularly transatlantic flights, continues to pick up, Boston should benefit.

“My suspicion is Boston is going to catch up pretty quickly in the next six to eight months,” he said.

Wieland sees a similar flight path ahead. Fears about a sluggish economy do not appear to have dampened leisure travelers’ eagerness to take to the skies, she said. She’s more concerned these days about the closure of the Sumner Tunnel for two months starting Wednesday. Those eight weeks happen to coincide with two of the traditionally busiest months at Logan. Wieland recommends taking public transit and leaving a two-hour cushion for all trips, especially if coming to the airport by car via the Ted Williams Tunnel or East Boston streets.

The Sumner closure certainly won’t help with Logan’s recovery, which has taken longer than the ones after the Great Recession or the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But Wieland remains confident another record year isn’t far away.

Advertisement

“Boston and Massachusetts are still really attractive places,” Wieland said. “The underlying economic fundamentals are strong . . . That has enabled the recovery of Logan.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.