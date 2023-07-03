Musk’s latest Twitter move raises more questions about his leadership

Musk’s latest unexpected move came on Saturday when he set new limits on the number of tweets users could view each day . At first, Musk said those who pay for Twitter accounts would be able to read 6,000 tweets per day, while non-paying customers can read 600 posts and new users just 300 posts. But before the dust could settle, Musk announced he was raising the limit. And then he raised it again. By Saturday sundown, one of the world’s richest men had finally made up his mind. It’ll be 10,000 tweets for paying customers, 1,000 for unpaid accounts, and 500 for new, unpaid accounts.

No, the controversial social media network isn’t on the verge of imminent collapse. But new owner Elon Musk’s erratic behavior makes it easy to believe there are still some unexploded land mines out there, and he’s just waiting to step on them.

That’s three significant policy shifts in just a few hours, suggesting that Musk never bothered to think things through.

Saying the new limits are just temporary, Musk blamed automated scraping programs that scoop up vast amounts of user data, clogging up the network. Indeed, advertisers and marketing firms use automated bots to scour Twitter for leads. Artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI also use scraped data to train their software. So it’s possible the network is being overwhelmed. But surely that’s an argument for beefing up Twitter’s bench of software engineers, and putting them to work on better tools to throttle the bots.

Laying off half the company’s employees in November and hundreds more since didn’t cause a total meltdown, as many predicted. But it may have crippled Twitter’s ability to fend off bot traffic, and forced it into this weekend’s clumsy crackdown. Twitter wasn’t even able to launch the new limits cleanly; thousands of users complained on Saturday that they couldn’t access the service. And TweetDeck users have reported major problems.

It’s just the latest of Musk’s Twitter woes. He paid vastly more for the company than it was worth — $44 billion — then tried unsuccessfully to wriggle out of the deal. His commitment to free speech led him to restore thousands of once-blocked Twitter accounts. This has led advertisers, fearful of being associated with political extremists and anti-vaccine quacks, to flee the platform. The company abandoned its old account verification system — a no-cost way for users to prove that they were who they claimed to be — and replaced it with a paid verification system that’s led to repeated fiascos, as anybody with $8 to spend was able to impersonate famous people like Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, and LeBron James.

Even Musk’s recent exchange with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg suggesting they stage a WWE-style cage fight, though probably a joke, does nothing to reassure investors, advertisers, and users that Twitter is in good hands.

To be sure, Musk is an extraordinary business leader. His accomplishments as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX put him in the ranks of visionaries like Henry Ford and Steve Jobs. But in the realm of self-sabotage, Musk may stand alone.





Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.