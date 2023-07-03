For some in Gen Z, TikTok has become the new Google

The 26-year-old from Allston then found videos describing the skills she would need and different careers within the tech industry. She was unsatisfied with the pay at her previous job, and a video talking about how you could make up to six figures working in tech caught her attention. Before long, she’d landed a job as a recruiting coordinator at Meta. Now she works at Bose.

Nope. She turned to TikTok and typed into the search bar: “How to transition into tech.”

Two years ago, Sierra Leone Cunningham was navigating a career change from substance abuse counseling to the tech industry. As she hunted for jobs, did she look on sites like Indeed or LinkedIn?

TikTok may be best known for dance videos or viral content, curated by algorithms and created by real people with relatable vibes. The app has also sparked concerns over data privacy, with some lawmakers pushing for a nationwide ban. But more and more, especially for some of its core Gen Z clientele, it’s becoming a modern-day search engine for all sorts of needs.

Using TikTok for research is like learning from someone’s personal experience, said Tal Oren, 26, who uses the app to find restaurants or things to do in Boston. The comment section expands a post into a larger discussion among a community, she said. Top comments can either approve or disapprove of what a TikTok creator is saying and give a better gauge of what people are thinking.

“It feels like you’re part of a conversation,” Oren said.

Seeing people’s faces as they’re talking about a product or experience feels authentic, she added.

“The algorithm usually goes toward people who I think are more genuine, and it’s not like a paid ad.” (Sponsored posts must be labeled as branded content based on TikTok’s guidelines in order to be featured on a “For You” feed, where posts get the most exposure.)

Oren has also used the app while looking for a new job. She looked up videos on how to write a cover letter and how to negotiate a salary, which came from creators who shared their experiences.

TikTok is more engaging than other search platforms because creators have so much control over the look, feel, and general vibe of their videos, said Emily Chan, who runs @bostonfoodgram on TikTok. Chan’s page explores food and drink options in Boston, and her followers often send her messages asking for recommendations for places that offer specific items like gluten-free or vegan options.

“I’m able to give recommendations from personal experience,” Chan said.

Google has taken notice. At a technology conference in July 2022, a senior vice president at the company said studies showed that almost 40 percent of young people used TikTok or Instagram — instead of Google Maps or search — to look for a place for lunch. Google started incorporating videos in its search engine and has featured TikTok videos in its search results since 2021.

For many users, TikTok plays the role of a search engine for everything from restaurant tips to job leads. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

While users are increasingly using the app as a search engine, it’s not a replacement for Google, said John Deighton, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School. Google remains the dominant search engine, but its various rivals have carved their own niches — Amazon for products, LinkedIn for employers and employees, and Facebook Marketplace for free stuff.

“The world of finding stuff is not made up of just Google — it’s a very broad space,” Deighton said. “As far as the data that I see, while Google is suffering, it’s not shrinking its footprint. It’s just not expanding as much.”

Many people use TikTok for preliminary research, and then go to Google or other platforms to search for additional answers.

For Karolina Hogan, 21, perusing videos about protein powders on TikTok gave her ideas to explore further on Google.

TikTok videos get straight to the point, she said. Instead of scrolling through multiple pages on Google and sifting through long articles, users can find answers quickly by watching a 15-second TikTok video.

Some users, like Cunningham, say it’s often easier to understand information in a video format.

Others value seeing real people delivering information to them compared to reading an article or Yelp review, where there can be a disconnect between the reviewer and reader. Users can click on a person’s profile and see if they’re reliable or not, based on how many followers they have, if they have any affiliate links, or if their page has sponsored content, Oren said.

Teniya Renee, 27, of Brookline, owes much of her career to using TikTok. Renee moved to Boston from Ohio and wanted to transition from working as a medical assistant to nannying. Going on Google, Reddit, or child care sites didn’t provide her with specific advice or answers to niche questions, she said. But on TikTok, nannies provided useful information such as what’s needed to become a nanny, how to go about pay, and the legalities of being a nanny.

“I use TikTok for everything, and I would not be where I’m at in my career if I did not do my research on it,” Renee said.

Renee added that she instinctively uses TikTok as a search engine because she knows she can find answers to her questions instantaneously. Watching a 10-minute YouTube video was inefficient compared to a TikTok, she said.

“I can search it, and it’s right there,” Renee said. “It’s going to give me exactly what I’m looking for.”

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.