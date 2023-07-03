What to know about the July 4 concert and fireworks at the Hatch Shell

The grassy area directly in front of the Hatch Shell, known as “The Oval,” opens at noon on Tuesday, July 4, though people tend to line up early in the morning in hopes of getting a good spot near the stage. The Pops concert starts at 8 p.m., and the famous fireworks display over the Charles kicks off at 10:30 p.m., though that can be subject to change.

The annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade on Tuesday, July 4. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Where is it happening?

The DCR Hatch Shell is located on the Charles River Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue bridges. The address is 47 David G. Mugar Way in Boston.

Do I need a ticket to get in?

Nope. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Spectators entering the The Oval and the Island/Lagoon areas must go through one of the bag-screening entrances and will receive a wristband. Once those areas are full, no additional wristbands will be distributed. Attendees should note that the area behind the Hatch Shell is not open to the public.

What if it rains?

The event is supposed to take place rain or shine. If the weather is severe enough (e.g. driving rain, lightning, or high wind) that event must be canceled or cut short, organizers will make a public announcement and post an update on the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular’s website.

How do I get there?

Officials recommend taking public transportation to the event. The two closest MBTA stations on the Boston side of the Charles River are Charles-MGH on the Red Line and Arlington Street on the Green Line. Kendall station and Central Square station on the Red Line are the closest ones on the Cambridge side of the river. Fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. for the subway, bus, and commuter rail. For more information, visit mbta.com.

If you must drive, there are several public parking garages within walking distance of the Hatch Shell, including the Motor Mart Garage at 201 Stuart St., and others. On-street parking will be at an absolute premium, given road closures on both sides of the river. A full list of the closures that will be in effect can be found here.

By foot, the best way to get to the Oval and Island entrances to the Esplanade is from Storrow Drive at Berkeley, Clarendon, and Dartmouth Streets.

What can I bring?

Folding chairs and beach chairs are fine, and blankets, tarps, and pop-up tents/canopies (with no sides) are allowed as long as they are no bigger than 10 feet x 10 feet. Personal items must be carried in a clear bag, and coolers must be carried by a shoulder strap or single handle. Wheeled coolers are not allowed. Backpacks, cans, and alcoholic beverages are also prohibited. For a full list of prohibited items, visit the event website.

Can I ride my bike there?

It’s OK to ride your bike, but bicycles will not be allowed through the checkpoints into The Oval and Island/Lagoon areas. Bikes should not be left unattended either: any bikes that are found locked to security fences or poles may be subject to removal.

If I don’t go in person, how can I watch the fireworks?

The television broadcast begins at 8 p.m. on WHDH-TV and on Bloomberg Television, which is available on DISH (channel 203); DirectTV (353); RCN (325, 672) and Comcast (45, 757, or 844). If you’re outside the Greater Boston area, check your local listings.

Radio listeners in the Greater Boston area can hear the concert through Bloomberg’s stations in Boston and Newburyport (106.1 FM, 1330 AM, 1450 AM and 92.9-HD2) with expanded coverage on Plymouth’s 99.1 WPLM-FM.

Can I watch the fireworks from a boat or kayak?

Yes, as long as you follow the rules. All travel from the locks heading up river will be shut down at 8 p.m. and the Craigie Street Bridge at Leverett Circle won’t reopen until 1 a.m. All kayaks must have an all-around white light that’s turned on and visible after sunset (cellphone lights don’t count). No swimming is permitted at any time; all boats and kayaks must be anchored by 8:15 p.m., and remain so for the duration of the fireworks; and all boats must stay 100 feet from shore and 1,000 feet from the fireworks barges. More information for kayakers and boaters can be found here.













