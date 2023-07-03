How to watch the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Keith Lockhart will conduct the Pops as several performers take the stage, including headlining R&B group En Vogue . Other guests include Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and country duo LOCASH. At around 10:30 p.m., fireworks will light up the night sky as the Pops play Tchaikovsky’s “1812″ Overture.

The concert , which is free to the public, kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. The grassy seating area opens at noon.

The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is fast approaching, featuring festive music and dazzling pyrotechnics to celebrate the Fourth of July.

If you’re hoping to attend in person, there are two secured seating areas near the Hatch Shell — the Oval and the Island/Lagoon — both of which will have bag checks. Secured seating is best accessed from Storrow Drive at Berkeley, Clarendon, and Dartmouth Streets. For more information, visit the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Those looking for space on the grass are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still enjoy the performances and pyrotechnics. Here’s how to tune in from home.

Bloomberg Television

You can watch the performance on Bloomberg Television, available on DISH channel 203, DirecTV channel 353, and RCN channels 325 and 672. For Comcast subscribers, Bloomberg Television is broadcasted from channels 45, 757, or 844 in the Greater Boston area. Those outside of the region should check their local listings.

WHDH-TV

The show will be broadcasted locally on WHDH-TV, or Channel 7 Boston. The station also offers an on-air livestream on its website.

Radio

You can listen in through any of Bloomberg’s flagship stations in Boston and Newburyport, which include 106.1 FM, 1330 AM, 1450 AM, and 92.9-HD2. This year, expanded coverage will be offered through 99.1 WPLM-FM, broadcasted from Plymouth, which reaches the South Shore, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and parts of Rhode Island. Nationally, you can tune in on SiriusXM channel 119, which broadcasts Bloomberg Radio. You can also listen in on Bloomberg Radio’s website.

Apps

The Bloomberg and iHeartRadio mobile apps will offer radio broadcasts of the performances.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.