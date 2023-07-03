The Nantucket clam shack battle is turning into something out of a movie

The two partners seeking to open the clam shack can play themselves, they’re that calm and possessed. Ditto for so many town officials, minus the selectman in the bow tie, who’ve shrugged off Johnson’s onslaught to keep issuing permits and licenses.

NANTUCKET — There’ll be a movie made out of all of this someday. Have zero doubt. Producers will convince a big-name actor to risk his career by playing the role of crotchety 90-year-old billionaire Charles Johnson in his quest to kill a proposed clam shack on Nantucket. They’ll scour B-lists to find an actress to play Johnson’s bungling lawyer, Danielle deBenedictis. Someone get Ellen DeGeneres on the line.

Advertisement

Inevitably, a critic for The New Yorker will pan the film, complaining that these two-dimensional villains never rise above cliché and fail to reflect reality. And that critic will be exactly right and wrong at the same time. They are clichés, and they are painfully real.

They’re also, at this fragile moment, winning, a fact that keeps getting in the way of a Hollywood ending, as well as basic decency, common sense, and the ability of a regular tourist on Nantucket to get a decent plate of fried clams.

Gabriel Frasca was sitting at a corner table one recent rainy morning at the upscale Straight Wharf Restaurant, which he owns and operates, discussing this and more. He is one of the two chefs seeking to open the Straight Wharf Fish Market, just a few feet away on the teeming downtown waterfront. It was supposed to have its grand opening by now, with July Fourth just ahead, followed by the summer tourist season. But it is little more than a stalled out construction site, newly shingled outside, but with piles of drywall stacked on a cement floor within.

“Oh, July is gone,” Frasca said, matter of factly. Unlike pretty much every other chef on the planet, the guy never seems to get mad. “I think August is gone, to be honest. The number of times we’ve had to slow-walk and stop. And we know if they’re successful in any part of their suits, we’ll have to undo things.”

Advertisement

Thank Johnson and deBenedictis for that. Charles Johnson, estimated by Forbes to be worth $6.1 billion, is the reclusive principal owner of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. He got his start in life the way so many of us did: At 24, his father made him the CEO of the family-owned mutual fund company.

In 2017, Johnson took himself on a little Nantucket buying spree, picking up a 13,000 square foot waterfront estate currently valued at more than $25 million, plus a smaller home for a couple of million. In 2020 he bought another spread that includes a nearly 3,000 square foot main house and a 1,500 square foot guest house, for $6.47 million.

The old Straight Wharf Fish Store. Gabriel Frasca and Kevin Burleson

Amid all this, in 2017, Johnson purchased a 1,200 square foot cottage for more than $5 million on Old North Wharf. Please understand, Old North Wharf isn’t near downtown, it is downtown. It’s sandwiched between two ferry terminals. It sits above the water taxi stop. It is jammed against Straight Wharf, home to restaurants, tourist shops, packed sidewalks, and bars – most notably, the open-air Gazebo, hailed or derided as the loudest establishment on the island. Billionaires, or even mere multi-multi-millionaires, don’t buy on Old North Wharf for serenity or luxury. They buy because properties on the wharf come with coveted downtown parking spaces and boat slips, and a guy like Charles Johnson, specifically Charles Johnson, may not spend a single night a year in the cottage.

Advertisement

Johnson’s cottage, of course, has a name, which is Omega, and Omega is located 18 inches from the commercial building where Frasca and Kevin Burleson aim to open the Straight Wharf Fish Market. It was, for the record, a fish market and ice cream shop when Johnson bought his property, and it shuttered in the pandemic.

Johnson kicked off the battle when he circulated an e-mail among his Old North Wharf neighbors earlier this year in which he wrote, “It is rumored that the project as planned will have a full bar, dancing, music, and outdoor seating. It will essentially be a nightclub.”

For the record, there will be no dancing and there will be no sit-down bar. The liquor license covers only beer and wine, and the music will come from a pair of indoor Sonos speakers that Frasca said he bought at a Black Friday sale for a few hundred dollars. While the deck is large enough to hold 22 seats, Frasca and Burleson have cut it down to 12. And to be a good neighbor, they’ve agreed to close at 9 p.m. and spent a quarter of a million dollars on a state-of-the-art fan and exhaust system. And one more thing: Do nightclubs generally have tartar sauce?

Advertisement

None of this has altered Johnson’s odyssey. In fact, his lawyer, deBenedictis, made a memorable appearance before the selectboard in March to oppose the alcohol license. She began by noting that she and Johnson braved a storm to fly up together from Palm Beach, after which the Nantucket Current delightedly reported that a Gulfstream V arrived at the Nantucket airport from West Palm Beach shortly before the meeting and departed shortly after, the trip estimated to cost between $60,000 to $80,000.

DeBenedictis then went on to share that this 60-seat clam shack, with a small fish market and a soft serve ice cream window, would forever change Nantucket as we know it, bringing in epic traffic, noisy crowds, and just general pandemonium. The board members listened politely and voted in favor of the license.

Nearly four months later, it remains a stalemate. News organizations from the Robb Report to the Guardian to SFGate have covered the battle, mostly with a tone of incredulity. But Johnson remains unembarrassed and unmoved. He’s taken the case to Superior Court, filing suit to appeal various town decisions.

All of which explains why Frasca was talking to a visitor on a recent Saturday morning rather than frying clams. He has worked in the kitchens of some of the finest restaurants in Boston. He has been a mainstay on the island for nearly 20 years. He and his investors have spent hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of dollars to turn the dilapidated old fish market into something that fairly gleams on the crowded waterfront. And here he is, in danger of watching a dream die that never got a chance to be.

Advertisement

“I know in my heart this is supposed to be there,” Frasca said. “I know in my heart. I can see it.”

There is another plot twist to all of this, because there always seems to be a plot twist in this. DeBenedictis, the lawyer, also owns the famed Summer House resort and restaurant on Nantucket. A Fire Department inspector visited on June 14 and found illegal water heaters and unsafe gas tanks and fittings throughout the resort, according to the Nantucket Current, ordering the entire property to be shut down until further notice because it created an “imminent danger.”

Those two words could be used about Johnson as well. It would be truly dangerous if a bilious billionaire is successful in this assault on the common good.

Kevin Burleson, one of the owners of the proposed Straight Wharf Fish Market, with his kids on the establishment's dock. Gabriel Frasca and Kevin Burleson

Brian McGrory is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at brian.mcgrory@globe.com.