4 must-try bottles from Rhode Island distilleries

The distilling process for the new cherrystone rye whiskey from O’Brien & Brough starts with a wooden barrel that has had quite a journey.

The barrel was previously used by Newport Vineyards to age port wine. Then, it went to Newport Distilling Co. where it held Thomas Tew rum (which is distilled with blackstrap molasses). Now in a new home across the Mount Hope Bridge in Bristol, this same barrel has just held a blend of O’Brien’s American straight rye whiskeys. It’s rum-forward, with hints of spiced vanilla and molasses from that rum on the nose. There are only 100 bottles available for purchase for $60 each.

Here are some other bottles you should try from Rhode Island’s distilleries.

Bottled cocktails ready to pour over ice: In South Kingstown, Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. is bottling some unique cocktails that are ready to pour over ice. “We Don’t Need Roads” has honey-flavored whiskey, green tea liqueur, honey syrup, orange bloom, and lemon. The “Great Scott” combines vodka, a strawberry cordial, crème de strawberry, and lemon. Bottles are $30 each and are available for pick up at the distillery.The distillery has also come out with a new line of canned vodka cocktails under the B.o.B. (Bar on Board) brand — from cosmos to Moscow Mules and Sex on the Beach.

Vodka with lower alcohol content: The Industrious Spirit Company has officially launched its new “Gemma Crystal” vodka, which has a lower alcohol content at 30 percent ABV (compared to 40 percent ABV in conventional vodka). It’s lighter in body with a soft vanilla and citrus peel finish. The production process uses locally sourced crystals like a botanical element, setting them out in the light of a full moon and infusing the vodka with that energy. Bottles are $27 each.

Canned cocktails from South County Distillery in Westerly, R.I. South County Distillery

Canned cocktails ready-to-drink for Fourth of July weekend: In July 2022, Alan Brinton, the co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing and South County Distillers, released a new line of canned cocktails. They offer classics — like Vodka Lemonade, Paloma with grapefruit flavors, and Mojito — but the “Ranch Water” has a lower ABV, around 5 percent, and includes agave spirit with soda water and key lime purée.

