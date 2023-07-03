Fido vs. fireworks: How to keep your pet calm on July 4

Terri Bright, a clinical behaviorist and the director of the behavior department at MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center , said animals hear much more acutely than humans. To people, Bright said, fireworks sound like celebrations; to pets, they sound “like war.”

While it’s unclear whether claps of thunder will be heard on July 4, other booms are guaranteed. Pet owners know all too well that fireworks can frazzle furry friends, but experts say there are ways to avoid nervous breakdowns.

“We might anticipate some of the noises,” Bright said, “but our pets don’t know what day of the year it is. To them, it just sounds like danger.”

This feeling of danger can trigger a pet’s fight-or-flight response, Bright said, which tells animals to escape their surroundings. Because of this, she said it’s essential to keep windows, doors, and other exits closed during times of stress. Bright also suggested that pet owners take their animals to use the bathroom before fireworks start.

During the show

Once the booms begin, Bright encourages pet owners to follow their animals’ lead. While some companions might want to be held, others will seek solace in closets and bathrooms. Bright suggested making a “hidey-hole” for those pets who want to be alone, using a white noise machine or fan to dull outside noises.

“My dog… is very comforted by my holding her and giving her big hugs,” Bright said. “It’s important for people to comfort their animals if their animals seek that out.”

Gearing up for the next time

Bright added that there are ways to prepare for the next firework season — and preparation begins on July 5. She urged pet owners to “build an alternative response” by encouraging animals to find a toy or treat when they hear a loud sound. This way, pets will begin to associate booms with a playful environment instead of a threatening one.

Pet owners can also meet with veterinarians to discuss medication that helps alleviate noise-related stress, Bright said. Other aids include anxiety-reducing tools like the ThunderShirt, a pressure wrap that soothes anxious pets by providing “continuous gentle pressure akin to a hug,” according to the pet-care search engine Rover.com.

If the stress is unmanageable, Bright said it’s worth planning a short vacation somewhere fireworks aren’t allowed. She said some MSPCA dog trainers make annual trips to Acadia National Park — which prohibits fireworks — to avoid the noise.

Finally, Bright urged people to consider the effects of fireworks on wildlife as well as pets. Baby animals, nesting birds, and fledglings are all “terrified,” she said.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @viviraye.