Georgetown High School football coach killed in weekend shooting in Mission Hill, officials say

The second victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to police.

Nelson Jose Curet, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police found him and another man suffering from gunshot wounds near 27 McGreevey Way about 12 minutes past midnight Saturday, Boston police said in a statement.

Georgetown High School is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach from Roxbury who was identified Monday as the victim in a fatal shooting in Mission Hill over the weekend, according to police and school officials.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.

Advertisement

Curet served as an assistant coach for the Georgetown High football team, the school district said Monday.

“The district is extremely saddened to hear of this tragic loss,” Superintendent Margaret Ferrick said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Curet. We ask that our community members keep Coach Curet’s loved ones in their thoughts during this time.”

Students and families associated with the program had the opportunity Sunday to gather with Coach Mike Hill, Principal Jeff Carovillano, and Ferrick for support as they mourn Curet’s death. The school said counseling resources will be made available to all students and employees.

“Nelson was an integral member of the Georgetown football family,” Hill said in the statement. “The impact that he had on the students is immeasurable. His commitment to the support and development of the young men in the Georgetown community was bar none. We hold his family, children, the Mt. Ida community and all that knew him in our thoughts.”

The school district said it will coordinate transportation for members of the football team to attend Curet’s funeral Friday morning in South Boston. He will be buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery, the school’s statement said.

Advertisement

Boston police urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” and a message to 27463.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.