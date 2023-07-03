Hudson native ‘having a blast’ on N.H. stage again

Tony L. Clements was about 6 years old when he got his start on the stage in New Hampshire. By the time he headed off to college, the Hudson native had performed in roughly 30 shows, mostly with the Peacock Players , a Nashua-based youth theater nonprofit.

“That’s the place that really shaped me as a performer and knowing what it would be like to work professionally,” he said. Clements, 30, now lives in New York.

He studied musical theater in college, and his pop rock tenor vocals have snagged a variety of professional gigs, including on a national tour of “Jersey Boys.” And he’s back in New Hampshire this summer for an eight-show run of “The Uptown Boys,” a jukebox musical featuring 27 of Billy Joel’s hit songs.

He’s starring in the show, which opens Friday, July 7, at the Seasons Showroom at The Brook, a casino in Seabrook.

Clements said the summer residency will be “a really nice homecoming” that allows him to do the work he loves while also seeing a bunch of friends and family, including those who used to come watch him perform on stage as a child.

After college, the “Jersey Boys” tour was his first big professional job. He was on tour for a year and has gone back off and on since then. “It’s paid my bills for many years,” he said.

Clements didn’t take the stage for every “Jersey Boys” show. Some weeks he could perform eight times as Frankie Valli, a leading role, but others he wouldn’t perform at all. That’s because he was hired as an understudy swing.

”I was responsible for being able to go on for three separate roles at any moment’s notice. … Sometimes a half hour before the show starts, it’s like, ‘Hey, you’re on for this person today,’ and you just have to be on your game and do the job because that’s what you’re hired to do,” he said.

“I think it takes a certain type of brain to be able to be a swing,” he added. “You have to compartmentalize a lot of things and know how you fit into the puzzle of the show. … Once you get it, it’s so cool and so rewarding.”

His starring role in “The Uptown Boys” this summer presents its own gauntlet. Billy Joel’s songs are deceptively challenging, so singing them night after night feels like quite the feat, Clements said. “But it’s something that I really enjoy doing, and we really are having a blast doing the show,” he said.

Clements said Billy Joel’s songs are timeless and often evoke a sense of nostalgia. Audience members have told him about how they used to sing “Piano Man” with their friends and how “Just The Way You Are” was their wedding song.

“I love how the music really connects with people on an emotional level,” he said, “so it’s really cool to hear those stories.”

Clements will perform alongside the show’s creators, Alex Aguilar and John De Simini. Tickets start at $25.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.