Where to watch July 4 parades in Boston and the suburbs

Here are some cities and towns in the Boston area commemorating Independence Day with patriotic gatherings this year.

Beverly’s Farms-Prides Fourth of July Parade starts at 8 a.m., featuring neighborhood floats and musical performances. The best floats will be awarded prizes of up to $2,000. An “Old Timers” adult softball game at Dix Park will follow the parade, along with races and games at West Beach before an evening fireworks show.

Boston

The City of Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. at City Hall and ends at the Old State House, where the Declaration of Independence will be read from the balcony. Parade viewing will be available along the route in Downtown Crossing.

Burlington

The town’s parade starts at 11 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Burlington and ends at Marshall Simonds Middle School. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch along the route.

Cambridge

Cambridge’s Fourth of July events include a doll carriage and bike parade, along with a water-balloon toss, tug of war, and other games. The festivities start at 9:30 a.m. in Glacken Field.

Duxbury

Duxbury’s July 4th parade kicks off at 2 p.m., stretching two miles from Hall’s Corner Store to Duxbury High School. Prizes are awarded to the best community floats. This year the theme is “Duxbury Hometown Spirit.”

Hingham

Hingham’s 4th of July parade starts at 10 a.m. near Hingham High School and ends at the intersection of North and Station Streets. The parade is also hosting a bike, doll carriage, and wagon decorating contest. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Together for the Fourth.”

Manchester-by-the-Sea

The town’s Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. between Memorial Elementary School and Manchester Essex Regional High School, ending at the Coach Field Playground. The celebration includes marching bands, homemade floats, and antique cars.

Melrose

Melrose’s Fourth of July Bike & Carriage Parade will take place at 10 a.m. around Common Park. Community members of all ages are invited to decorate their bike, wagon, or scooter and participate. Face painting, music, games, and crafts will follow the parade until 11:30 a.m.

Needham

The 2023 Needham Fourth of July Celebration begins at 9 a.m. around the Town Common and ends near Memorial Park. Children with their parents are encouraged to decorate a bicycle and ride in the parade.

Newton

Newton’s Fourth of July children festivities include a patriotic costume parade, a grand pet promenade, and a decorated bicycle parade — along with free ice cream. The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to noon at Newton Centre Playground.

Norwood

Norwood’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration includes a parade at 5:30 p.m., stretching from Coakley Middle School to the Town Hall parking lot. This year’s theme is “July Fourth, a Norwood Tradition.”

Randolph

Randolph’s Night Before the Fourth Parade will be held July 3 at 7 p.m., running from Boston Higashi High School into Crawford Square. Fireworks will follow the celebration at around 9 p.m. at Randolph High School.

Sudbury

Sudbury’s parade will line up at 1 p.m. in Chiswick Park, running over two miles to the town center. There will be a best float contest along with community banners and other patriotic festivities.

Wakefield

The 76th Wakefield Fourth of July Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Lakeside Office Park before ending at Galvin Middle School. It includes over 2,000 participants, featuring floats, veterans, costume characters, cars, jugglers, and more. This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top.”

Winthrop

The 141st Horrible’s Parade in Winthrop — featuring silly, patriotic costumes and floats — starts at 9 a.m. at 770 Shirley St. Music, a blueberry pie eating contest, leg races, awards, and other activities will follow the celebration.

