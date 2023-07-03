Scattered thunderstorms expected Monday and on July Fourth

The National Weather Service said Monday via Twitter that “there will be scattered thunderstorms late today/tonight and again on Independence Day.”

Scattered thunderstorms are likely late Monday and during the holiday Tuesday, so revelers may want to bring umbrellas to parades, fireworks displays and barbecues.

Looks like it might get a little wet on July 4th.

The greatest risk for “a few severe thunderstorms” will be near or south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, forecasters said.

While precise timing isn’t known, storms are possible between 3 p.m. and midnight on Monday and between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the holiday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

Live musical performances at the annual July 4th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular along the Charles River are slated to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture heralding a “thrilling fireworks display” around 10:30 p.m., officials said last week.

According to the weather service, “localized” damaging wind gusts are possible during the storms Monday and Tuesday, as well as “dangerous cloud to ground lightning” and heavy rain that could cause street flooding.

“We think the activity on July 4th will start and wrap up earlier than” it will Monday, the weather service said. “We also expect areal coverage of the t-storms to be greater on Independence Day than” Monday.

Massachusetts residents can expect “warm and muggy” conditions before any rain on Monday, the weather service said in a forecast advisory.

“A few strong to severe storms are possible late today and into the overnight hours with pockets of torrential rainfall, especially south of the MA Turnpike,” the advisory said. “Humid weather for Independence Day, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with localized torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Trending drier for Wednesday and Thursday, but warmer than normal with heat indices possibly reaching into the lower to middle 90s.”

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.