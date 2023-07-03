R. Robert Popeo, legendary powerhouse attorney, dies at 85

Arguing entrapment, Mr. Popeo secured an acquittal on attempted extortion and conspiracy charges. He did so because, as was so often the case, he walked into the courtroom ready for everything – even for legal maneuvers the prosecutors hadn’t yet considered.

A legend in Boston courtrooms and the attorney of choice for an array of high-profile clients, R. Robert Popeo secured a permanent place in the city’s legal history in 1985, when he represented then-state representative Vincent Piro, who had been recorded asking to be paid $5,000 to “grease a few guys.”

“Preparation leads to everything else,” he told the Globe years later. “It leads to innovative ideas. It leads to strategy. It leads to effective cross-examination and ultimately it leads you to the kind of arguments that carry the day. Then, of course, your instincts have to be good.”

Mr. Popeo, the longtime chairman of the firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and a vigorous leader in regional philanthropic efforts for decades, died Monday in his home, Robert I. Bodian, the managing partner, told the firm in an email.

A Needham resident, Mr. Popeo was 85 and had been ill, but his health had improved recently, friends said.

“He was such a pleasure to be on the other side from because he knew everything and knew what was important and what was not,” said former governor William Weld, who as the state’s US attorney had faced Mr. Popeo in the courtroom. “My only defeat in 111 public corruption cases that I brought as US attorney was to Bob Popeo, so I never forgot that.”

Despite that, Weld – now a Mintz partner – was among many attorneys against whom Mr. Popeo prevailed at trial whose respect for him increased with each courtroom encounter.

Mr. Popeo, Weld said, would “memorize every single thing about the case that could possibly come up,” to the extent that if an opposing attorney dropped a would-be bomb during a trial, “boom, he’d be there with a riposte, turning it to his client’s advantage.”

A confidant and friend of former Boston mayor Kevin White, former state treasurer Robert Q. Crane, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Mr. Popeo’s clients over the years included former House speaker Robert DeLeo, former state Senate president William Bulger, and former Boston University president John Silber.

As a defender of the powerful, and a power broker himself, Mr. Popeo used his connections for civic good, Weld said.

“Beyond the practice of law, at which he had no peer, he had a real feel for the people of the City of Boston,” Weld said of Mr. Popeo’s involvement in state and city philanthropic affairs.

At gatherings for important initiatives, “one guy you could count on to be there was Bob Popeo, and he never sent anyone else,” Weld said. “He went himself.”

Mr. Popeo “was a powerful lawyer and a tenacious advocate,” said Margaret H. Marshall, former chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court.

And along with rigorously representing clients, Mr. Popeo “cared deeply about making the system of justice as best as it could be in the state of Massachusetts,” she said.

“I came to know him best because of his devotion to improving the profession,” Marshall said. “He devoted countless hours to that – countless, and all pro bono, of course. This was in addition to the work he was doing to create a great law firm.”

The odds against acquittal were steep in 1985, when Mr. Popeo represented Piro, who was charged with conspiracy and attempted extortion of a $25,000 payment for getting liquor legislation passed at the State House.

Piro, a former House majority whip, admitted that he had accepted a $5,000 payment, but said he was confused by the exchange and returned the money three weeks later.

His first trial ended with a hung jury, and in the second trial, Mr. Popeo’s entrapment defense prevailed.

“The people of the United States do not want the government in the business of creating crime,” Mr. Popeo said after Piro was acquitted. “It’s a sleazy business. They don’t belong in it.”

Mr. Popeo went into that trial ready to discredit the FBI agents who testified.

“We knew as much about the agents who would be testifying in that case as one could possibly know, from their elementary background, all the way through to their careers with the bureau, including any domestic situations,” he recalled in a 1990 Globe interview.

There was a limit to his “no stone unturned” approach, however.

“I won’t cross the lines of ethics,” he once told the Globe. “I won’t cross the lines of law. And you don’t have to, to win.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.