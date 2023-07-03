Looking to Mars to find answers to Earth’s past

The constant movement on Earth’s surface — ocean currents, weather erosion, plate tectonics, and life — has destroyed 60 to 80 percent of the evidence of Earth’s early life, according to the researcher. But Mars, which formed 4.5 billion years ago, along with Earth, is frozen in time and could reveal the mysteries of our planet’s beginnings.

PROVIDENCE — James Head wanted to study earth science before he realized the answer to what’s happening on Earth is somewhere out in space.

Head and colleague Jay Dickson recently partnered with four other scientists, and NASA, in a study that found Mars has gullies that were formed by melting ice water some 630,000 years ago. Just yesterday, in terms of geological history.

The Globe spoke with Head, a professor of earth, environmental, and planetary sciences research at Brown, and Dickson, a polar and planetary scientist and former data analyst in the geological sciences at Brown, about the newly published study in the journal Science.

How did Brown come to be part of the Mars project?

Jay Dickson: Brown has been involved with planetary science and planetary exploration going back to Apollo (landing the first humans on the moon). That really started this era of no longer treating planets as little dots in the sky that we looked at with telescopes, but places that we can actually send spacecraft to and treat like we treat the Earth: A complicated geological body that records information about the history of our solar system. The study we just published is in that lineage.

What does the discovery that Mars had water, and could have frozen ice, mean for the future?

Dickson: The features that we studied in this paper were found about 20 years ago. The hypothesis [then] was that they could be getting formed by liquid water. Our study shows that that’s unlikely. But it’s telling us that Mars has been able to have flowing liquid water in small amounts, enough to erode small channels, within the last million years. If you had water flowing on the surface of Earth 630,000 years ago, the evidence for that is probably destroyed because we have so much weather, we have oceans, we have plate tectonics moving continents around. Mars doesn’t change much. This liquid activity that we saw was a long time ago in human times, but is extremely recent in geologic time. Mars is just one big freezer that could preserve information better than on Earth.

Antarctic McMurdo Dry Valleys in Wright Valley. Jim Head

How did working in Antarctica prepare you to study the Red Planet?

Dickson: Antarctica is as close as we get to Mars on Earth. There are some really important differences, but some fundamental aspects on the surface of Mars and in the Antarctic are very similar. Antarctica can really inform our understanding of how Mars evolves. The ability to go to Antarctica and understand how these cold climate features like glaciers and frozen lakes behave in three dimensions over time provides some context to study the surface of Mars.

James Head: When you think of ice, it’s not where you see life. Life has so many other options here on Earth. Small life forms are found deeper in Earth’s crust. Why are they there? Conditions haven’t always been [what they are now]. If you want to know what’s going to survive a holocaust on Earth, it’s bacteria. They produce at great rates and can adapt quickly to changes. That’s humanity’s Achilles’ heel: the environment changes. About 99.5 percent of the species that lived on Earth are extinct. Most organisms can’t keep up. Ask the dinosaurs about that. Things will migrate to environments where they can survive. On Mars, changes didn’t happen in a snap of a finger, it happened over millions of years. Organisms would have been able to adapt.

Could life exist on Mars?

Head: Could there be a bridge, if you will, between the early warm and wet Mars and the Mars that we see today in terms of liquid water? Everybody’s always looking for environments that could be conducive to not just the formation of life, but the preservation and continuation of it. Any microorganism that might have evolved on early Mars is going to be in places where they can be comfortable in ice and then also comfortable in liquid water. In the frigid Antarctic environment, for example, the few organisms that exist often occur in stasis, waiting for water.

What does your study find?

Head: Previous theories suggest Martian gullies were carved by carbon dioxide frost, which evaporates from the soil, causing rock and rubble to slide down slopes. The results from the new study suggest that gully formation was driven by periods of melting ice, and by carbon dioxide frost evaporation [during] other parts of the Martian year. The researchers found this has likely occurred repeatedly, with the most recent occurrence about 630,000 years ago.

Dickson: Our study shows that the global distribution of gullies is better explained by liquid water. Water explains the elevation distribution of gullies in ways that CO² cannot. This means that Mars has been able to create liquid water in enough volume to erode channels very recently in its geologic history.

How does Mars help us better understand Earth’s past?

Dickson: Mars and Earth are about the same age: 4½ billion years old. Mars is a little smaller than Venus and Earth, in the same general region of our solar system. Mars was wet and got very cold. Venus got very hot. There are multiple reasons to test what happened to these planets. The Earth is just right for habitability for us to live here fairly comfortably. Why did Earth get it just right for life? Mars provides a record that we don’t have on Earth. It fills in our missing history.

Why should we invest money in planetary exploration?

Head: Being a geologist is wonderful because you do see the long-term. You see folly when it comes to climate change. We’re mostly denying it. By the time we ask, “What are we doing,” it’s too late. The steps we are taking now are not very effective. My motto is, the only constant is change: You have to be aware, you have to adapt. But humans don’t want to do that. When [Mercury astronaut and moonwalker] John Young came back from the moon, the press asked him, “Do you think it’s worth spending all this money on the moon and planets?” He replied in his great Georgia accent, “You know single-planet species don’t survive.”

Other Brown-affiliated authors of the study include former graduate students Ashley Palumbo and Laura Kerber, former graduate student and postdoctoral researcher Caleb Fassett, and visiting researcher Mikhail Kreslavsky, a planetary scientist at University of California, Santa Cruz.

The study was funded in part by the NASA Mars Data Analysis Program.

Comments were edited for conciseness and clarity.

