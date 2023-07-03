Man, 20, fatally shot in New Bedford, officials say

Gomes was shot around 12:11 a.m. in the area of Tallman and North Front streets, the statement said.

The victim, Lorenzo Gomes, apparently tried to drive himself to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle, according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday in New Bedford, officials said.

“Responding officers were approached by witnesses who reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like gun shots,” the statement said. “Several officers searched the surrounding area and eventually located the victim inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue.”

Gomes was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Advertisement

“The investigation into the homicide is extremely active at this time and no further information can be released,” said Quinn’s office.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.