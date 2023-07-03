Man, 59, dies after medical emergency in New Hampshire’s White Mountains

“He was with family who attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately he passed away,” officials said.

Around 7 p.m., the state Fish and Game Department was alerted that the man was having a medical emergency near the summit of the Black Cap trail, officials said in a statement.

A 59-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency Sunday while hiking a trail on New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.

Rescuers found the group just over one mile from the trailhead and carried the man out, officials said.

“He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 9:30 p.m. and was transported from the scene by Furber and White Funeral Services,” officials said.

The man’s name was withheld pending family notification. The nature of his medical emergency wasn’t disclosed.

A list of safe hiking tips and essential gear can be found online at hikesafe.com, officials said. Among the guidelines provided:

Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it’s closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded, have a backup plan.

Play It Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained.

Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and waters, as well as Native and local communities. Take all your garbage with you. Pack it in, pack it out and pack it home.





