Man seriously injured by fireworks in Derry, N.H.

A man sustained serious injuries in an incident involving fireworks in Derry, N.H., on Saturday, officials said.
At around 9:17 p.m., officials were notified that a man had been injured by fireworks on Schurman Drive, according to the Derry Fire Department. Crews went to the scene and administered advanced life support.
The man was taken to Eliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H. He was expected to survive his injuries.
The circumstances of the accident and the products involved are under investigation, officials said.
Officials urged residents to exercise caution when using fireworks.
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional display,” officials said. “If retail fireworks are a part of your celebration, please do so responsibly.”
