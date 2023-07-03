Three people slain in Newton home died from ‘sharp and blunt force’ injuries, medical examiner says

Her son-in-law, Bruno D’Amore, 74, died from “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries,” according to the medical examiner. His death was also ruled a homicide.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Lucia Arpino, 97, died from “sharp and blunt force injuries” and that her manner of death was homicide.

The three people killed in a Newton home on June 25 died from “sharp and blunt force injuries,” officials confirmed Monday, raising the possibility that the man charged with killing one of the victims may soon be charged with the two other slayings.

Officials have said that D’Amore’s wife, Gilda D’Amore, 73, suffered about 30 sharp force and blunt force wounds to her head, face, and neck.

Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, pleaded not guilty last week to charges of murder in her death, as well as two counts of assault and battery causing seriously bodily injury and a sole count of unarmed burglary and assault, according to legal filings.

Prosecutors have said they expect to file additional charges against Ferguson once the autopsies on Bruno D’Amore and Arpino were completed. A request for comment was sent Monday to a spokesperson for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Ferguson is currently being held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital and has been ordered to undergo an examination for competency to stand trial, records show.

The victims’ bodies were found by a concerned friend inside the family’s home on the morning of June 25, the day after the D’Amores celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were planning to renew their vows that morning in church.

“When the friend got to the residence, she saw that the side door was unlocked, she went in, nobody answered, and in a bedroom she discovered both of the D’Amores, as well as Mrs. D’Amore’s mother,” Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Nicole Allain said during last week’s arraignment.

All three had “obvious injuries” and were deceased, she said. The friend called 911.

