N.H. man charged with murder in 7-year-old son’s death; boy was found with severe burns in January

The statement referred to the child only by his initials, but New Hampshire prosecutors identified him in January as Jaevion Riley.

Murtadah Mohammad, who is in jail on assault and abuse charges related to his alleged treatment of the boy, Jaevion Riley, prior to the child’s death in January, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement Monday.

The father of a 7-year-old Manchester, N.H., boy who died after he was found suffering severe burns earlier this year has been charged with murder, officials said Monday.

Prosecutors said Monday that Mohammad caused the child’s death “recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries.”

Information about an attorney representing Mohammad was not immediately available Monday evening.

Manchester police responded to a report that Jaevion had been burned and wasn’t breathing at a home on Eastern Avenue on the morning of Jan. 17, according to officials.

The boy sustained “significant burns” to his face and body, police said, and doctors observed other injuries. Jaevion was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Massachusetts hospital, where he died Jan. 24, officials said.

Mohammad was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child, but he was not charged with causing Jaevion’s death until this week.

The previous charges were part of a case being prosecuted by the Hillsborough County attorney’s office but will be dropped as Formella’s office takes over to pursue the murder charge “and any associated charges,” his office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.