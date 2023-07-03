🎣 R.I.’s commercial fishing industry, by the numbers

In 2022, the overall value of commercial fishing landings in Rhode Island was $100.6 million. That’s about 10 percent lower than 2021 when you account for inflation.

That’s according to a new Department of Environmental Management report on the fishing industry last year.

The calamari comeback is going strong, while lobsters lag and flounders flounder.

The drop is discouraging, but there’s a lot that plays into seafood landings annually, including biological, fisheries management, and economic factors, according to Conor McManus, chief of DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries.

”We have been able to rebuild most of the markets that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is excellent,” McManus said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the value of the state’s aquaculture industry – farmed, not wild-caught – grew to its highest levels on modern record in 2022, according to a separate Coastal Resources Management Council report.

The full DEM report also takes a look at recreational fishing, but for today, we’ll stick with a seafood sampler of data about the commercial fishing industry.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Commercial fishing in 2022, top species by value

🦑 Longfin squid and illex:

⚖️ 31.5 million pounds combined

💰 $41.1 million

⬆️ 13 percent combined increase from 2021

Sea scallop:

⚖️ 1.4 million pounds

💰 $18.3 million

⬇️ 41 percent decrease from 2021

🦞 🦀 American lobster and Jonah crab:

⚖️ 3.6 million pounds combined

💰 $12.5 million

⬇️ 12 percent decrease from 2021

🐟 Summer flounder:

⚖️ 2.1 million pounds

💰 $5.7 million

⬇️ 5 percent decrease from 2021

Quahog:

⚖️ 17.7 million literal clams

💰 $4.7 million figurative clams in value

⬆️ 9 percent increase from 2021

Aquaculture in 2022

🦪 Oysters sold for consumption in 2022: 10,957,557, ⬆️ increasing by 7.6 percent.

👨‍🌾 Aquaculture farm workers: 246, an ⬆️ increase of 24 people

⬆️ Combined value of aquaculture products for consumption and seed sales in 2022: $8.3 million, a 9.8 percent increase from 2021.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.