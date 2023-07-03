Some towns postpone July 4 celebrations due to weather

In Gloucester, officials postponed the concert and fireworks that were scheduled for Monday to Saturday, July 8.

The National Weather Service warned Monday of a few strong to severe thunderstorms with the possibility of localized damaging winds, torrential rain, and dangerous lightning.

Fireworks and other Independence Day festivities have been postponed in several communities due to rainy weather and potential thunderstorms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

“The Horribles parade will take place rain or shine,” Gloucester officials wrote on Facebook.

In Andover, the fireworks show that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Thursday. The event will start at 9:20 p.m. at Andover High School.

The Lynn-Swampscott July Fireworks Celebration has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

A few “strong to severe” thunderstorms are possible Monday between 3 p.m. and midnight and on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The areas near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike are most likely to be affected.

Meteorologist Dave Epstein says Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should provide the best opportunities for beach weather, with temperatures in the 80s and enough humidity to make it feel like it’s in the 90s at times.





