State Police lieutenant hurt during arrest of suspect in Mass. and Cass area, officials say

A State Police lieutenant was treated for a minor injury at a Boston hospital Monday after a man with active arrest warrants allegedly resisted officers who took him into custody after a brief foot chase in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, officials said.
In a statement, State Police said the incident unfolded shortly before 8 a.m. when the lieutenant was driving on Southampton Street and saw Joseph W. Russell, 27, of Weymouth, who the lieutenant knew was wanted for arrest in connection with alleged drug infractions.
When the lieutenant approached him, Russell allegedly ran down Atkinson Street. The lieutenant and a Boston police officer gave chase.
Advertisement
As Russell ran, he allegedly “tried to instigate an attack on the Trooper and Officer by people loitering on the street,” police said.
The officers caught up to Russell, who allegedly kicked and punched both of them “in an unsuccessful attempt to evade arrest,” police said.
The lieutenant was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation of a minor injury.
Russell was booked on two outstanding warrants and new charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was slated for arraignment Monday in Boston Municipal Court, police said. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.