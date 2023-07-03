State Police lieutenant hurt during arrest of suspect in Mass. and Cass area, officials say

A State Police lieutenant was treated for a minor injury at a Boston hospital Monday after a man with active arrest warrants allegedly resisted officers who took him into custody after a brief foot chase in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, officials said.

In a statement, State Police said the incident unfolded shortly before 8 a.m. when the lieutenant was driving on Southampton Street and saw Joseph W. Russell, 27, of Weymouth, who the lieutenant knew was wanted for arrest in connection with alleged drug infractions.

When the lieutenant approached him, Russell allegedly ran down Atkinson Street. The lieutenant and a Boston police officer gave chase.