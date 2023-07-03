Stoughton woman missing a week found alive in Borderland State Park

A Stoughton woman who was missing for about a week was found alive Monday in Borderland State Park in Easton, officials said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found by passing hikers who were unable to get to her on foot without assistance, Stoughton police posted on Facebook shortly before 7:30 p.m., adding that Easton police had notified them that she was safe within the past hour.

The hikers notified Easton police of Tetewsky’s location, and officers used ATVs to reach her and get her free, as she had been “stuck in the mud for several days,” police said. The park is located in Easton and Sharon.