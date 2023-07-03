Stoughton woman missing a week found alive in Borderland State Park

A Stoughton woman who was missing for about a week was found alive Monday in Borderland State Park in Easton, officials said.
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found by passing hikers who were unable to get to her on foot without assistance, Stoughton police posted on Facebook shortly before 7:30 p.m., adding that Easton police had notified them that she was safe within the past hour.
The hikers notified Easton police of Tetewsky’s location, and officers used ATVs to reach her and get her free, as she had been “stuck in the mud for several days,” police said. The park is located in Easton and Sharon.
Advertisement
Tetewsky was taken to a hospital for observation but was conscious and alert, police said.
“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved,” Stoughton police said. “The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help.”
Tetewsky was reported missing June 27 after her family had not seen her since around noon the previous day near her home in the area of Mill Street in Stoughton, the Globe reported.
She did not have her cellphone with her, authorities said last week.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.