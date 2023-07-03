Fire causes extensive damage to Randolph home

A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a home in Randolph on Monday, officials said. No one was hurt.

At 8:15 a.m., officials were notified of a fire at 222 Allen St., according to Randolph Fire Chief Ronald Cassford. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the back of the two-and-a-half-story house that made its way to the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was contained after about 30 minutes, Cassford said.