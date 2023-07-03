Fire causes extensive damage to Randolph home

A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a home in Randolph on Monday, officials said. No one was hurt.
At 8:15 a.m., officials were notified of a fire at 222 Allen St., according to Randolph Fire Chief Ronald Cassford. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the back of the two-and-a-half-story house that made its way to the attic.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was contained after about 30 minutes, Cassford said.
“There was some severe fire damage to the second floor and the first-floor kitchen area,” Cassford said. “But the house isn’t a total loss.”
More than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze, with the Avon, Braintree, Holbrook, and Milton fire departments providing mutual aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
