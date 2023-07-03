Victim in fatal Granby crash identified as 28-year-old local woman

A woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Granby after the SUV she was riding in veered into oncoming traffic was identified by officials Monday as a 28-year-old local woman.
Katelyn Gress, of Granby, was the passenger of a Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on Pleasant Street when it crossed into the southbound lane, rolled over, and struck a Lexus SUV near the intersection with Barton Street at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The 30-year-old Granby man who was driving the Cherokee was taken to the same hospital, while the Lexus driver, a 74-year-old Springfield man, went to Holyoke Medical Center, both for non-life-threatening injuries, the district attorney’s office said.
Neither man’s name was released, and no charges had been filed as of Monday morning, according to the statement.
The incident remains under investigation by Granby police and State Police.
