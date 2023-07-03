Victim in fatal Granby crash identified as 28-year-old local woman

A woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Granby after the SUV she was riding in veered into oncoming traffic was identified by officials Monday as a 28-year-old local woman.

Katelyn Gress, of Granby, was the passenger of a Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on Pleasant Street when it crossed into the southbound lane, rolled over, and struck a Lexus SUV near the intersection with Barton Street at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.