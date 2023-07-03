Woman, 71, dies after medical transport van crashes in Longwood area of Boston

A woman died Monday after the medical transport van she was riding in crashed into a tree off the Riverway in Boston, injuring the driver, officials said.
State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue at 3:45 p.m. and found Boston firefighters and paramedics trying to provide life-saving medical aid to the patient, a 71-year-old woman whose name was not released, according to State Police.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement. The driver, whose identity was not released, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.
Advertisement
The crash occurred in the Longwood medical area, where several hospitals are located.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the statement said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.