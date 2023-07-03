Woman, 71, dies after medical transport van crashes in Longwood area of Boston

A woman died Monday after the medical transport van she was riding in crashed into a tree off the Riverway in Boston, injuring the driver, officials said.

State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue at 3:45 p.m. and found Boston firefighters and paramedics trying to provide life-saving medical aid to the patient, a 71-year-old woman whose name was not released, according to State Police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement. The driver, whose identity was not released, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.