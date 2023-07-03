Woman attacked in Medford while out for evening walk; police seeking suspect

“The woman noticed the male suspect first near the intersection of Boston Avenue and College Avenue and realized he was following her,” police said. “When she made it to the end of Royall Street at Main Street, the man ran up to her, grabbed her from behind and struck her several times.”

The attack occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Main and Royall streets while the woman was “out on an evening walk,” police said in a statement Monday.

Medford police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a young woman as she walked in the Main Street area Sunday night, officials said.

Police said the woman screamed and fought back and the man ran away after a brief struggle.

“The woman suffered apparent minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Armstrong Ambulance,” said police, who also released surveillance images of the suspect.

The man is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and medium to dark complexion, according to police. He is between the ages of 18 and 30.

At the time of the attack, the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Investigators are seeking additional surveillance footage from residents or businesses in the Ball Square area in Somerville, as well as the areas of Boston and College avenues to Royall Street at Main Street in Medford.

“Medford Police have been and will continue to provide enhanced attention to the area, particularly during the evening and early morning hours,” police said. “We ask you to be careful when traveling alone at night and stay vigilant of your surroundings. If you notice anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to call 911.”

