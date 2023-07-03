Wrong-way driver arraigned on charges after allegedly causing multiple crashes on Route 3

He was held without bail and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital to undergo a competency evaluation, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Michael Silva, 43, of Plymouth, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court on Monday, authorities said.

A Plymouth man was arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Route 3 twice on Saturday night, causing multiple crashes, State Police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, State Police began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on Route 3 south in Weymouth, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police. Callers told police a car was driving into oncoming traffic and causing numerous crashes.

State Police troopers and officers from several police departments along Route 3 were dispatched to locate the car, which at one point exited Route 3 and got back on the highway in the correct direction, only to turn around and head in the wrong direction a second time, Procopio said.

After causing multiple crashes, the driver crashed into a guardrail and median in Weymouth. He was then seen walking outside his car holding a knife, Procopio said.

State Police tried to taser the suspect “to no avail,” and then he threw the knife toward the woodline, Procopio said.

State Police took Silva into custody on charges of failure to stop for police; operating under the influence of drugs; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; assault with a dangerous weapon; leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury; leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage; possession of a Class B narcotic; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for evaluation, Procopio said.

Silva’s next court date is scheduled for July 21, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

