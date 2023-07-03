South Carolina police charge suspect in attempted murder of survivor of house fire where 6 bodies found

GREEN POND, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina charged a suspect with the attempted murder of the lone survivor of a house fire where authorities found six bodies late Sunday morning.

Authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 a.m., the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles (67 kilometers) west of Charleston.