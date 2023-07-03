At UChicago, a debate over free speech and cyber bullying

The instigator was Daniel Schmidt, a sophomore and conservative activist with tens of thousands of social media followers. He tweeted, “Anti-white hatred is now mainstream academic inquiry,” along with the course description and Journey’s photo and university e-mail address.

She was surprised, then, when her inbox exploded in November with vitriolic messages from dozens of strangers. One wrote that she was “deeply evil.” Another: “Blow your head clean off.”

Rebecca Journey, a lecturer at the University of Chicago, thought little of calling her new undergraduate seminar “The Problem of Whiteness.” Though provocatively titled, the anthropology course covered familiar academic territory: how the racial category “white” has changed over time.

Spooked, Journey, a newly minted PhD preparing to hit the academic job market, postponed her class to the spring. Then she filed complaints with the university, accusing Schmidt of doxxing and harassing her.

Schmidt, 19, denied encouraging anyone to harass her. And university officials dismissed her claims. As far as they knew, they said, Schmidt did not personally send her any abusive e-mails. And under the university’s longstanding, much-hailed commitment to academic freedom, speech was restricted only when it “constitutes a genuine threat or harassment.”

The university’s 2014 declaration of free speech principles, known as the Chicago statement, has become a touchstone and guide for colleges across the country that have struggled to manage campus controversies, particularly when liberal students shout down conservative speakers. Scores of schools have adopted it.

But what followed for the rest of the academic year at the University of Chicago has tested whether its principles address a new, rapidly changing environment where a single tweet can rain down vitriol and threats.

The Chicago statement assumes that what takes place on campuses is “in good faith and that people have an interest in engaging the ideas,” said Isaac A. Kamola, of Faculty First Responders, which monitors conservative attacks on academics. But, he added, “the ecosystem that Daniel Schmidt is part of has no interest in having a conversation.”

Geoffrey R. Stone, a law professor, led the faculty committee that drafted the Chicago statement. He said that back then, the group was not thinking about how online threats could harm free expression — never mind this situation, where Schmidt simply posted a tweet with publicly available information.

Posting repeatedly, while knowing the response, might be harassment, said Erwin Chemerinsky, a constitutional law scholar at the University of California Berkeley.

But, he said, “The hard question is, where is that line crossed?”

Schmidt seemed to understand that he stood right at the divide.

“Any other school would have probably expelled me by now,” he tweeted in March. “UChicago is the only top school that cares about free speech.”

Classes that explore whiteness have been taught in liberal arts departments for decades. Students explore how white people are treated as the norm, affecting, among other things, wealth and political power.

Journey’s syllabus included readings like, “How Did Jews Become White Folks?” by Karen Brodkin and “The Souls of White Folk,” a lesser-known essay by W.E.B. Du Bois.

Similar courses, though, have come under scrutiny by conservatives for being divisive.

“Like, what is this saying? That I’m a problem because I’m white?” Schmidt said in a TikTok video.

In an interview, Schmidt said his goal was to show Journey “what normal Americans think.” But he condemned anyone who sent her death threats or hateful messages. And, he said, even if he had not posted her e-mail address, “let’s face it, people would have found it.”

After the course catalog said the class was canceled for the winter, Schmidt celebrated. “This is a huge victory,” he tweeted.

Two weeks after Schmidt’s first tweets in November about the course, John W. Boyer, then dean of the college, sent an e-mail to a handful of staff and faculty, describing the incident as “cyberbullying,” intended to intimidate the instructor by mobilizing anonymous threats and harassment. The university, he added, would not allow it.

But by February, the university had dismissed Journey’s complaints. Officials declined to discuss the case, citing privacy concerns, but said the school had “policies addressing harassment, threats, or other misconduct, including cases that involve online communications,” which cover all students.

Journey was furious. “I don’t want disciplinary action against this student just for a sense of justice for me personally,” she told the Times. “By condoning cyberabuse, there’s no deterrent effect.”

In his dismissal, Jeremy W. Inabinet, an associate dean of students, acknowledged that becoming a target of online criticism could be disturbing. His office, he said, would recommend that the college talk with the student.

That discussion did not happen, Schmidt said.

In March, four days before the course was to begin, he posted again, this time on TikTok, complaining about a December column in The Maroon by Journey and a local news article in November, in which she was quoted as saying, “We can’t let cyberterrorists win.”

In the video, he said, “People have a right to know who’s teaching these classes” and re-shared her photo and e-mail address. Journey’s inbox was on fire again.

Journey filed another complaint to the university in April, this time also signed by Shannon Lee Dawdy, then the chairperson of the anthropology department.

“On a campus famously dedicated to academic freedom,” they wrote, “students cannot be allowed to launch public hate campaigns with the intent of intimidating faculty and shutting down the teaching of material that they do not like.”

That complaint, too, was dismissed.

Mary Anne Franks, a University of Miami law professor who studies civil rights and technology, said universities should pay more attention to the intimidation of faculty members.

Cyberbullying “is much more intentional, vicious and threatening to a person than someone shouting unpleasant things to a person during a talk,” she said, adding that Schmidt’s behavior “was very much calculated to generate exactly the reaction that it did.”