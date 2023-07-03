In the teaching of reading, there’s ‘science’ and there’s nuance

We appreciated the recent article on the National Council on Teacher Quality report ( “Colleges earn low grades on preparing reading teachers,” Page A1, June 14). Reading is one of the most studied literacy practices in the United States but also one of the most misunderstood. This report contributes to this misunderstanding because it tries to standardize and reduce reading in preservice teacher education to something that just happens in children’s heads. It also severs reading from the other literacy practices of writing, speaking, listening, representing, and viewing. These practices inform each other as they are used for varied social purposes.

Advertisement

Unlike “the science of reading,” the research that the council draws on, qualitative studies of classroom learning challenge systematic or sequenced teaching of phonics and show, for example, that if children learn phonics in the context of their writing or reading (analytical phonics), many opportunities to understand letter-sound relationships emerge. Not only do children come to understand reading and writing as meaning-making practices, but they also come to use their phonics knowledge strategically from text to text.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Analytical phonics demands that teachers make pedagogical decisions about which phonics generalizations to teach based not on a script but rather on observing and listening to children and examining their work. They come to learn what children know in the context of their linguistic resources as well as which phonics patterns they need to learn next. Phonics becomes one strategy of many for young readers.

Our university did not participate in the National Council on Teacher Quality study because of its limited perspective of children’s literacy learning, which also informed its decontextualized research practices and analysis of faculty syllabuses. The council also did not consider the deep learning that happens among teacher candidates and their instructors, peers, and teacher mentors during coursework and field experiences.

Advertisement

Maria José Botelho

Professor of K-12 literacy education and culture

Beverley Bell

Assistant dean for educator preparation

College of Education

University of Massachusetts Amherst





Teacher education programs should aim to take equity into account

As teachers, scholars, and researchers, we agree with the comments of our colleague Patrick Proctor concerning the flawed methodology of the National Council on Teacher Quality’s report on the preparation of educators to teach reading.

Boston College’s Lynch School of Education and Human Development’s longstanding commitment to the preparation of teachers to make the world more just inspires us to continually improve our practice as the field of education advances. Our faculty convened a reading committee and in 2020 developed a statement on reading and teaching reading, which can be found on our website.

Our statement notes that we understand that “readers construct meaning through lenses of culture and personal experience as much as through decoding and language proficiency.” Further, “many students possess a range of language and literacy skills in many languages and dialects, which they should not be expected to check at the door when they arrive at school. This linguistic range interacts with individual differences and special educational needs, which adds further dimensions to traditionally simple views of reading.”

Readers of the National Council on Teacher Quality’s report who are interested in the English reading achievement of multilingual learners in particular should note that the five components of scientifically based reading instruction that are used to analyze teacher prep programs are based largely on the original National Reading Panel research from 2000 that did not address this subset of students.

Advertisement

Subsequent research has shown that while those elements are still foundational to learning to read, a one-size-fits-all approach to reading instruction will not have the same impact on the reading comprehension of multilingual learners that it has on monolingual English students. Teacher education programs committed to equity address this difference in their courses and practicum experiences and never lose sight of the ultimate goal of reading instruction: comprehension, the construction of meaning.

Annie Homza

Associate professor of the practice

Mariela M. Páez

Associate professor

Lynch School of Education and Human Development

Boston College

Chestnut Hill





Follow the science and don’t get tripped up in the politics

In a June 16 letter (“A report asks: Why can’t Massachusetts teach Johnny to read?”), Alfie Kohn criticizes the movement to change how reading is taught because the changes are championed by, among others, “right-wing” groups. This is like criticizing the movement to slow climate change because the changes are supported by left-wing groups. Neither point is relevant. What we must do is follow the science, and in the case of reading, decades of research show that a large component of early reading programs must be explicit phonics instruction.

Richard Klibaner

Cambridge