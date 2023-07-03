Adley Rutschman will take shot at being first catcher to win Home Run Derby during All-Star Week

In his second season with Baltimore, the Oregon native will try to win the title in his native Pacific Northwest and join Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. (1991) and Miguel Tejada (2004) as the third Oriole to win the event.

Adley Rutschman of the Orioles said Monday he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 during All-Star Game festivities in Seattle as he attempts to become the first catcher to win the event.

The most recent catcher to participate was Kansas City’s Salvador Pérez in 2021.

One of four Baltimore representatives in the All-Star Game, Rutschman will be the second Oriole in the past three seasons to participate. In 2021, Trey Mancini lost by one home run in the finals to Alonso, who announced Sunday night he was participating.

Drafted first overall in 2019 out of Oregon State by Baltimore, Rutschman had 11 home runs heading into a four-game series in New York against the Yankees. He hit 13 homers as a rookie last season.

Mets, Mariners swap pitchers

The Mets acquired righthanded reliever Trevor Gott from the Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

New York also picked up righty Chris Flexen in the deal and immediately designated him for assignment, the team announced. Flexen, who was due $8 million this season, was DFA’d by Seattle last week. The Mets are responsible for the $3.9 million left on his deal.

The Mets’ bullpen entered Monday ranked 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected $360 million payroll, the highest in the sport’s history.

The 30-year-old Gott will be joining his sixth team in eight major league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA with the Mariners this season. He’s signed for $1.2 million and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Muckenhirn, 28, made his major league debut for the Mets this year and had a 6.00 ERA over three appearances. He has an 0.88 ERA in 16 appearances in Triple A.

Marlins lose Chisholm to IL again

The Marlins, a surprise playoff contender in the National League, placed outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain one week after he returned from a separate injury.

Chisholm, who was the designated hitter in a Sunday loss to the Braves, left in the sixth inning after appearing to show discomfort after striking out. He said he felt his oblique cramp on the follow through of the swinging strikeout.

Chisholm said Monday that his oblique “feels pretty good right now” as the team awaits the results of an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. He added that he doesn’t think it’s a tear.

The Marlins activated Chisholm from the IL last week after he’d been sidelined for a month with a right toe turf injury.

He was 8 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs in his six games back with the team in the series against the Red Sox and Atlanta. As a result of his injury, the Marlins selected the contract of outfielder Dane Meyers from Triple A.

Newcomer comes through in pinch

Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Cubs in Milwaukee … The Cardinals signed righthander Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan. Lin’s uncle, Hong-Chih Kuo, pitched for the Dodgers from 2005-2011.

