AL West-leading Rangers lose again to second-place Astros in a high-scoring affair

The Rangers, who have been in first place for all but one day this season, have lost 15 of their past 25 games. Dane Dunning gets the start Tuesday when Texas tries to turn things around in the opener of a three-game road series against the Red Sox.

Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston, which took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. It is the closest the Astros have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6½ games.

ARLINGTON, Texas — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Astros, after blowing an eight-run lead, closed out a series victory with a wild 12-11 win Monday over the American League West-leading Rangers.

Advertisement

Kyle Tucker, who hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam in the second inning for a 6-0 lead, led off the ninth with a single against Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3), who had only his second blown save in 16 chances. Abreu and McCormack then followed Alex Bregman’s deep flyout with their doubles.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rangers had taken their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth, right after newly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect top of the inning.

Bryan Abreu (3-2), the fifth Houston pitcher, allowed that run in the eighth before Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.

Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBIs for the Rangers (50-35). He hit a three-run homer in the fourth, then an inning later had a two-run single as part of a four-run outburst that got them within 10-9.

Rangers All-Star right fielder Adolis García hit his 21st homer, a solo shot in the seventh that tied the game at 10. His second RBI in the game was his 69th of the season. Leody Taveras, who scored on Seager’s sac fly, hit a two-run homer in the third.

Advertisement

Tucker’s fourth career slam with one out in the second inning put the Astros up 6-0 and chased Texas starter Martín Pérez, who has given up 16 homers already after allowing only 11 during his All-Star season last year. That inning opened with McCormick and Yainer Diaz hitting back-to-back homers.

Texas scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Astros starter Cristian Javier, who had his fifth consecutive no-decision after winning five starts in a row. The right-hander allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4⅓ innings.