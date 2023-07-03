Alex Cora bullish on collection of Red Sox relievers getting the job done with so many innings to cover of late

Cora and the Sox found the right formula Sunday in Toronto when five relievers allowed three earned runs over eight innings in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays.

“We’ve needed to do that,” he said.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora joked that his University of Miami education has come in handy in recent weeks in figuring out how to cover so many innings out of the bullpen.

The Sox rotation has a 4.73 earned run average, fourth highest in the American League. But their relievers have a 3.96 ERA despite pitching the fourth-most innings in the league.

Nick Pivetta has a 2.63 ERA, an 0.97 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 relief outings since being dropped from the rotation. The righthander allowed one run over four innings Sunday.

Cora has resisted suggestions that Pivetta return to the rotation after pitching so well, pointing out that he’s been more aggressive in challenging hitters in relief and is throwing harder.

Chris Martin has allowed three earned runs on 14 hits over 19 innings in 20 appearances since coming off the injured list May 1. The righty has been a lockdown setup man for All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

“The bullpen has been very solid,” Jansen said. “It’s a group effort.”

The Sox also have benefitted from some smart in-season roster moves. Lefthander Brennan Bernardino has a 2.49 ERA over 23 appearances after being claimed off waivers from Seattle.

Righthander Justin Garza has pitched well since being claimed off the Angels roster in April. He gave up three runs in one inning as an opener on June 22 at Minnesota but has a 3.60 ERA in 13 traditional relief appearances.

Lefty Joe Jacques, selected in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft from Pittsburgh last December, has provided four scoreless appearances in the six times he has pitched since June 12 and picked up his first major league save Sunday. He has worked 7⅔ innings without issuing a walk.

“He throws strikes, that’s the most important thing,” Cora said. “He’s a tough one.”

Jacques admitted he was surprised to get the call to close.

“Come in and get the job done, that was what I was thinking,” he said. “We needed to win that game.”

Whitlock likely to go on 15-day injured list

The Red Sox did not provide an update on the status of starter Garrett Whitlock, who had an MRI on his elbow Monday after leaving Sunday’s game after one inning.

A major league source indicated that while Whitlock will likely be placed on the 15-day injured list, the righthander does not have a serious injury.

Whitlock would be eligible to return as soon as July 18, five games after the All-Star break. It would be his third time on the IL this season.

Whitlock being placed on the IL would allow the Sox to recall lefthander Brandon Walter from Triple A Worcester. Walter allowed three runs over 6⅔ innings in his major league debut June 22 at Minnesota.

Cora has said the Sox would prefer to use Walter as a multi-inning reliever following an opener.

American League honor for Paxton

James Paxton was named the American League pitcher of the month for June.

The 34-year-old lefthander was 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA over five starts. He allowed 18 hits over 31 innings with 34 strikeouts and six walks.

Paxton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA over nine starts after missing much of the previous three seasons with injuries. This is his second pitcher of the month award. The first award came in July 2017 when he was with Seattle.

Paxton is expected to start paternity leave Tuesday and make his next start during the series against Oakland that starts Friday.

Rangers on deck

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sox open a three-game series against Texas with a Fourth of July start time of 1:35.

The American League West-leading Rangers lost, 12-11, Monday afternoon at home against the Astros and used four relievers to cover 7⅔ innings after starter Martín Pérez allowed six runs.

The Sox have not named a starter for the series opener. Brayan Bello will start Wednesday and Kutter Crawford pitches Thursday. The Rangers have Dane Dunning and Jon Gray lined up for the first two games and haven’t decided on a starter for Thursday

Chang continues rehab stint

Yu Chang started at shortstop for Double A Portland at New Hampshire, the third game of his rehabilitation assignment. His status will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Chang went on the IL in April after breaking the hamate bone in his left hand … Triple A infielder Niko Goodrum opted out of his contract and became a free agent. Goodrum, 31, hit .280 with an .888 OPS in 65 games for Worcester.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.