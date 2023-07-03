An inside look at how the Red Sox game plan to attack opposing hitters

Their methods reveal the systems MLB teams use to navigate lineups. The Sox strategy is crafted by coaches and players using analytics, video, and other information. It’s refined through numerous conversations and the near-daily stress test of an MLB season.

Those last two factors are key to Wong’s eventual decision. How they intersect is at the heart of the game plan the Sox’ pitcher-catcher tandem will use to attack their opponent.

When Connor Wong sets up behind the plate and prepares to call a pitch, myriad factors flash through the Red Sox catcher’s head. He considers the game situation, the previous pitch, the pitcher’s strengths, and the hitter’s tendencies.

”All the pieces have to work together,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “No one really works by themselves independently because on the field all the players are working together and it’s our job to make sure that group can function the way we want it to on the field.’'

Bush, the Red Sox pitchers, and the team’s catchers gather ahead of the first game of a series to go over the opponent’s batters.

They break down hitters’ performances against right and lefthanded pitchers: seeing how they do against various pitches, their tendencies on 0-0 counts, where they’re prone to swing-and-miss, and more.

Knowing if he’s facing a passive or an aggressive hitter helps immensely, catcher Reese McGuire said. He gave the example of the patient batter who will take a first-pitch strike, putting the Sox ahead in the count and letting them control the at-bat.

”After [taking strike one] he might chase on an elevated fastball and then after that one you can always take your spin below the zone,” McGuire said.

Players get a sheet with the details that they can also take notes on, but Sox coaches emphasized the importance of using different teaching mediums to communicate with players.

“Some guys like watching video because the visual part makes sense. Some guys like hearing us talk about it because they retain it better,” Bush said. “Other guys like having a printed-out sheet with words on it because they retain that better.

”It doesn’t really matter how they get the information. It’s just making sure that whatever method fits their learning style, that we have something provided for them.”

Pitchers are often meeting with pitching coach Dave Bush to discuss game plans and attack strategies. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The pitchers fixate on different nuggets conveyed in those meetings, soaking up and applying the ones that fit best with their repertoire.

For example, reliever Josh Winckowski immediately searches for where his two-seam fastball — a pitch he throws over a third of the time per Baseball Savant — plays best. Should he backdoor it or run it in on the hitter’s hands?

Winckowski’s eyes dart to different places when examining holes in swings. While pitchers like Nick Pivetta or Kutter Crawford, who both thrive on high four-seam fastballs, will look to the upper part of the strike zone, Winckowski instead looks east and west.

If a righthanded batter struggles with outside pitches, the 25-year-old will use his two-seam fastball and work his slider and cutter off of that. If the holes are on the inside, he’ll pound the two-seamer in and throw changeups to the batter’s back foot.

That information largely comes from Bush. The pitching coach gathers and funnels the data for those meetings — often on a steep time crunch.

”We play every day. We don’t have hours and hours and hours to sit around and look at stuff,” Bush said. “So the efficiency of being able to go from top down and get to the players is important too. We have to be able to do it quickly and do it in a way that they can understand.’'

The coach straddles a delicate line as he chips away to create that game plan. He’ll start collecting what he needs a few days in advance of the pitchers’ meeting but doesn’t want to get too far ahead — he still needs to keep his eye on the team the Sox play that night. The advent of analytics has allowed Bush and the rest of the team to better understand the outcomes of various pitches.

Batted-ball stats are no longer the only way to see a pitcher’s results. The Red Sox and the rest of baseball now have the ability to quantify swings and misses, soft contact, called strikes, and more.

”Each outcome has a value and generations past we would look at where the ball went when it got hit [or] how many guys struck out and now we have more nuance beyond that,” Bush said.

The Sox package some of those components, taking away the need for the pitching coach to dig through mounds of data.

”We have formulas that incorporate that and put it all into a piece that’s already done,” Bush said. “It’s there in a much easier to digest way, certainly a more time-efficient way.”

Catchers Connor Wong (left) and Reese McGuire (right) are often guided through their craft by longtime Sox backstop Jason Varitek. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The other half of the battery, squatting 60 feet, 6 inches away, puts together similar reports. Before a game, Wong and McGuire analyze how that day’s starting pitcher could attack the hitters.

This analysis, which Wong writes down on paper, also examines how those batters do against generic right and lefthanded pitchers to give the catchers a blueprint for handling options out of the bullpen.

They bring that base knowledge into a daily meeting with game planning coordinator/catching coach Jason Varitek that lasts between 20 and 30 minutes. There are few people better suited for the hands-on job than the former Red Sox catcher, a Gold Glover and three-time All-Star who McGuire said “is constantly researching and digging in deeper on hitters’ tendencies.”

Varitek used to occupy a corner locker of the Sox clubhouse with three-ring binders filled with highlighter marks but now uses an iPad. He remained coy when asked what he looks for in his game plans, saying he wanted to hold the ace of spades in his pocket.

”[The catchers] both have done at least the baseline work so they have overall knowledge of what they’re doing,” Varitek said. “Now you just keep adding layers to what they know.”

The meetings also include chats about pitch framing, clock management, blocking, and takeaways from the previous day’s game, Varitek added. To facilitate further communication and ensure pitchers and catchers are on the same page, the Sox recently began including the previous day’s starter and occasionally relievers in those meetings.

The conversations can be about specific pitch calls or how the two players wanted to execute a certain pitch.

06-12-23: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton fires a first inning pitch. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Colorado Rockies in an inter league MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That dialogue continues into the game, where it is vital to making adjustments. During James Paxton’s June 12 start against the Rockies, in which he didn’t allow an earned run across six innings, the starter felt Colorado keying on his fastball early.

”We knew we had to be a little more breaking ball heavy,” Paxton said postgame.

Nine of his 14 first-inning pitches were four-seamers. Just 26 of his remaining 84 pitches across the next five innings were fastballs.

”[Paxton] likes using his fastball and he has a really good fastball … he had some other options. He has a curveball and a cutter and a changeup that are also higher quality,” Bush said. “When the opposition or the game situation dictates it, he was ready to pivot to his other options.”

Those situations, ones that call for nimble minds to make needed changes, are frequent. Wong will often meet with pitchers between innings when he isn’t likely to hit, checking on how they’re doing and preparing for the next few batters.

Varitek will sometimes sit in on these conversations but acknowledged that at the end of the day, he’s just trying to help the players navigate the high-pressure decisions in what he called “the most unbelievable game in the world.”

”You’re just a joystick, just trying to help manage and push along those relationships, but it comes down to them,” he said. “They’re on the field battling the war.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.