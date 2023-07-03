BC baseball coach Mike Gambino leaves for Penn State weeks after signing an extension

Gambino had his most successful season in 2023, guiding BC to the most wins (37) in program history and a trip to the NCAA Regionals.

Gambino and Penn State agreed to a deal Monday for the 45-year old to be the school’s next baseball coach, ending a successful 13-year run at his alma mater. The move is a stunning shift after Gambino inked a five-year contract extension with BC on June 16, which had him coaching the Eagles through 2028.

Gambino was hired at Penn State by Pat Kraft, who was BC’s athletic director from 2020-22. He announced the hiring of Gambino and said “we worked with Mike at Boston College and know how he grows a program to find success on a national stage.”

“Mike guided BC to the best season in program history this past season, which is impressive in a conference with historical baseball success like the ACC,” the statement continued. ”Mike is a tremendous teacher and has a track record for developing players’ skills to prepare them for the next level.”

Gambino starred for the Eagles as a second baseman from 1997-2000 before joining the staff as an assistant in 2003 under Pete Hughes. He was hired as head coach in 2011, and among the highlights of his tenure was a Super Regional appearance in 2016 where the Eagles came one win away from the College World Series.

This past season, BC posted the most wins during its time as an ACC school and peaked at No. 9 in the national rankings.

One week before signing his extension, Gambino lost two of his top assistants, Kevin Vance and Tyler Holt, to budgetary constraints within the program. However, Gambino ensured his commitment to BC at the time saying, “I came here to help build a program and one day get to Omaha. We are constantly making progress and working toward both, but our work is not done.”

Seventeen days later he is off to Penn State.

“My wife, kids and I are honored and humbled to be a part of the Penn State Baseball program, athletics department, University and the State College community,” Gambino said in the statement. “I want to thank Athletics Director Pat Kraft, [Deputy AD] Vinnie James and President [Neeli] Bendapudi for giving me this opportunity.”