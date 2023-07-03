The Bruins’ free-agent dealings were practical rather than glamorous, but did they have a choice?

The answer, though seemingly convoluted, actually is very simple: there’s not enough money in the Bruins’ budget. The NHL hard cap is cruel, and it is especially so right now for the team owned by Jeremy Jacobs, he who, let us not forget, led the owners’ crusade some 20 years ago for a capped payroll system.

The Summer of the Great Black-and-Gold Second Guessing hit its zenith Sunday when Tyler Bertuzzi signed on with the Maple Leafs with a one-year deal that will pay the ex-Bruins winger $5.5 million next season.

Oh, when irony hits like a two-hander cracked under the chin.

That $5.5 million may look small — even in Bertuzzi’s eyes right now — but the Bruins didn’t have that money to spend, arguably even before GM Don Sweeney unloaded Taylor Hall earlier in the week and then went on his spending spree Saturday to bring in the likes of James van Riemsdyk (34 years old), Milan Lucic (35) and Kevin Shattenkirk (34) for the NHL Seniors Tour.

Note: If Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci return for a kick at the big silver can next season, the Bruins on opening night could have six guys in the lineup who are 34 or older — Brad Marchand turned 35 in May.

Bertuzzi arrived here in February, in part because the Red Wings figured they weren’t going to extend him at what he then rightly eyeballed as market rate (say, $7-8 million over a multi-year deal). Sweeney knew then it would be a reach to keep Bertuzzi here, but he rightly sized up Bertuzzi as a potential Cup-closer, and figured two draft picks (including a first-round choice in 2024) were worth the risk.

In the meantime, a lot happened, including an epic first-round collapse by the Bruins. Then the unrestricted free agent market collapsed nearly as spectacularly as the Bruins. The cap, $82.5 million last season, inched up by only $1 million, which created a near market stranglehold prior to UFA bids officially going out at noon on Saturday.

In prior years, some team, perhaps even the Bruins, would have announced at 12:01 p.m. that 28-year-old Bertuzzi had signed for around $50-$55 million over seven or eight years.

Easy. We saw those deals all the time. Bertuzzi was ready and eager to see his, until he didn’t, and on Sunday he hurriedly recalculated and essentially accepted roughly 10 cents on the dollar.

Tyler Bertuzzi and the Bruins both had no choice but to move quickly in the market, and the result was a parting of ways. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bertuzzi is now left hoping that he produces well in Toronto, a good bet after seeing him deliver solid numbers here when surrounded by top talent, and that the UFA waters churn piranha-like next summer when front offices are expected to be working with a cap of around $88 million, thus scoring him that big payday.

The latter point is the current conventional wisdom for a lot of players pegged for the ‘24 UFA market. It also couple be wrong. A move to $88 million would be but a 5.4 percent increase over the coming season’s $83.5 million cap. GMs thus could spend a little over a nickel more for every dollar they were able to spend this summer.

Be still, my tattered “Economics for Dummies” heart, but I don’t see the 5.4 percent making the UFA geyser spray riches into the July sky come 2024.

Sweeney made clear early last week that he felt that his top three free agents, including Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, and Bertuzzi all were seeking pay levels he couldn’t reach. He was 100 percent correct. All three were out for champagne deals exceeding his beer-barrel budget.

Orlov hit big, albeit short on term, with his two-year, $15.5 million deal in Carolina. Hathaway grabbed two years/$4.75 million total from the Flyers. Career-high average pay for both, and in a very tight financial environment.

All three UFAs did extremely well, given the quicksand-like nature of the market. There could be a reasonable argument that Sweeney could have been sharper in his assessment and retained Hathaway, though that may be hindsight that comes with looking through the Hanson Brothers’ black-rimmed glasses.

Had Sweeney been able to land Bertuzzi at $5.5 million for a year, that would have negated the senior buying spree on Saturday. He would have been left with his current spending money, about $6.2 million, to tie up his top three restricted free agents: Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Jakub Lauko. He also would have been left with zero dollars to cover at least three roster spots, those now filled by Lucic, Shattenkirk and Van Riemsdyk.

Sweeney did what was necessary and prudent: he filled out his bottom six forward group and his bottom D pairing (in theory, aside Derek Forbort) with legitimate, albeit aged, NHL talent. It wasn’t glamorous and sexy, but it was responsible and smart. It can work, too, if coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t have to ask his seniors to dance like 18-year-olds turned loose at the senior prom.

Montgomery’s great challenge going into 2023-24 will be to coach up the likes of Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle, currently his top two centers. Ditto for backliners Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and perhaps even Brandon Carlo. He really needs all of them to emerge as bigger offensive contributors, and that’s even if Bergeron and Krejci return as brothers Sisyphus.

Could Don Sweeney have done much better than adding multiple veterans like Milan Lucic? Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Keep in mind, the annual UFA period is a speed-dating exercise. GMs don’t have the luxury, or advantage, of plying or playing the market. Those who muse a minute too long can get trampled.

Sweeney, with his top three UFAs gone shopping, had finite dollars to spend (give or take a million) and roster spots to fill. Clock running. He had maybe four hours to close deals and secure an NHL-fit roster.

Had Sweeney not tied up the old guys, at roughly $1 million each, he would have been left hoping his team could compete for a playoff berth with a varsity roster replete with kids such as Fabian Lysell, Johnny Beecher, Georgii Merkulov, and maybe Luke Toporowski.

For the record, those four prospects have logged a total of zero NHL games. Good luck with that.

Now, the true pain behind the pain here, beyond the Bruins so spectacularly flaming out in Round 1, is what it cost to add Bertuzzi, Orlov, and Hathaway at the deadline. Collectively, they ended up playing a total of 90 games in Black and Gold and, yes, often looked terrific. Now they’re gone, likely lost forever.

The cost: six draft picks, including first-rounders this year (for Hathaway) and next (for Bertuzzi), as well as picks in Rounds 2, 3, 4, 5. As of right now, the Bruins next June won’t make a first-round pick for a franchise-record third consecutive year. The pipeline infrastructure has been, shall we say, interrupted.

Everyone knew all that in February. Here in July, after finishing 13 wins shy of a Cup, and with three big names out the door, that hidden cost that could prove the greatest of all.

Bruins could be on thin ice at center Share Conor Ryan talks about the uncertainty the Bruins are facing during the offseason with a salary cap crunch.

