Celtics add backcourt depth via two-year deal with former Raptors guard Dalano Banton

Banton, 23, was drafted by the Raptors with the 46th overall pick of the 2021 draft after playing at Western Kentucky and Nebraska. Over two seasons in Toronto, the 6-foot-9 point guard averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 rebounds. He gives Boston some length and extra backcourt depth following Marcus Smart’s trade to the Grizzlies. The Toronto native has some roots in Massachusetts, too. He attended MacDuffie School in Granby and Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield.

The Celtics on Monday agreed to a two-year, minimum-salary deal with Raptors guard Dalano Banton, according to a league source. The source said that the second year of the contract is a team option.

This deal was the Celtics’ second minor move of this free agency period. On Saturday, Boston agreed to a two-year deal with Pacers wing Oshae Brissett.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no change in restricted free agent Grant Williams’s status. Williams will be eligible to sign an offer sheet with another team starting July 6, and the Celtics would then have 24 hours to decide whether to match the offer to keep Williams in Boston.

Most of the teams that had the salary-cap space needed to sign Williams to a hefty offer have since used it on other players. The Celtics could still orchestrate a sign-and-trade with a team that does not have the necessary cap space, however, allowing them to recoup an asset in the process.

A league source said Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s recent trade request has put other league business in a bit of a standstill as teams interested in acquiring the All-Star shift their focus. Turner Sports reported Monday the Celtics are among a large number of teams that have at least inquired about Lillard.

