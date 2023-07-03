Despite fast start, a hobbled Venus Williams bowed out of Wimbledon on Day One, while Novak Djokovic outlasted the rain

And then, moving forward to attempt a volley, Williams slipped on the green grass. Her right foot gave way. She collapsed to the ground. She shrieked and clutched at her right knee, which already was covered by a beige sleeve. Williams twice was treated by a trainer — including getting that knee taped up during a medical timeout after the first set — and although the American kept playing, she could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.

Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.

WIMBLEDON, England — As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.

“I’m not sure what I’ve done. I’m going to have to investigate it tomorrow. It’s late today. But it was quite painful,” Williams said. “Grass is inherently going to be slippery; you're going to fall at some point. It was just bad luck for me. I started the match perfectly. I was literally killing it. And then I got killed by the grass.”

Advertisement

Williams, a former No. 1 now ranked outside the Top 500 after a series of injuries that limited her to 22 matches since the start of 2021, was the oldest player in this year’s field and the fourth-oldest to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon.

“Right now, I’m kind of in shock. I can’t believe this happened. It’s bizarre. I’m still processing it at the moment,” Williams said.

Svitolina was only 2 when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997 and just 5 when Williams won the event for the first time in 2000.

Advertisement

“It’s always a pleasure to play against Venus,” Svitolina said, calling her opponent a “big legend.”

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her opening match 6-1, 6-3 against Zhu Lin, used that same term — “legend” — to describe Williams.

“I admire (how) she still finds motivation to play. I think it’s amazing. She really must love the game, like truly,” said Swiatek, who has won four major titles but is yet to get past the fourth round at the All England Club.

Something of a surprise arrived at No. 1 Court just before darkness arrived, when Coco Gauff — who burst onto the scene at age 15 by beating Williams in the opening round at Wimbledon — was eliminated by Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, in a highlight-reel matchup between two Americans.

While Kenin did win the 2020 Australian Open, even knocking off Gauff along the way, she had exited in the first round at each of her past three majors, is ranked just 128th and needed to go through qualifying rounds to get into the main draw at Wimbledon. Gauff, meanwhile, was seeded No. 7 and established herself as a consistent Week 2 presence at Slams, including a run to the French Open final last year.

Even 90 minutes of rain delay weren't enough to slow down Novak Djokovic. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Focused Djokovic has no time for rain delays

Anxious to get on with the match, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic literally took matters into his own hands on the wet grass by using his towel and some elbow grease to help dry the surface.

Advertisement

As it so often does in southwest London, it started raining just as Djokovic won the first set, 6-3. That led organizers to stop play and close the roof over the stadium.

When Djokovic and Argentine opponent Pedro Cachin returned after the tarp was removed, the ground was still slick. That’s when Djokovic jumped into action.

“I normally come out with rackets, not with towels,” said the 36-year-old Serb, seeded No. 2 at the tournament. “But it was fun to do something different, a little bit of a strange feeling but hopefully you guys liked it.”

Djokovic bent down with his white towel and tried to dry some areas that seemed particularly soaked. He also waved the towel over the grass like a fan.

At one point, Djokovic looked up to his box and joked: “Yes, blow, blow. Blow the air. We need everybody’s help.”

“It was definitely frustrating, of course, for all the crowd,” Djokovic said later. “For us players, we both wanted to play but the conditions were not great, obviously still slippery.”

Eventually, a worker with a leaf blower emerged. The crowd cheered, and so did Djokovic. The delay lasted nearly 1½ hours. By the time play restarted, the roof — installed over Centre Court in 2009 — had been reopened.

Djokovic ended up winning 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4). If he wins six more matches over the next two weeks, he will tie Roger Federer with a men’s record eight Wimbledon titles and win a 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Advertisement

Barbora Strycova, a semifinalist in 2019, became the first winner of this year’s tournament by beating Maryna Zanevska, 6-1, 7-5. On the men’s side, seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Max Purcell, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4, on No. 3 Court.